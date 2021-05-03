Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Q2 Guidance Subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, Post Record Revenue Month in April

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce Q2 guidance to shareholders. Kona Gold Beverage has experienced strong growth across its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC in 2021. Revenue growth has continued from the first quarter of this year into the second quarter, with strong revenue in April. The Companies Distribution Subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution continues to experience revenue growth month-over-month and posted another record revenue month in April, crossing over the $100,000 mark for the first time. Kona Gold, the Companies beverage subsidiary also posted revenues of over $100,000 in April and continues to see strong demand for its beverage portfolio.

Kona Gold Beverage anticipates second quarter revenues to be approximately $750,000, comprising of $300,000 from its subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution; and $450,000 from the Company's other subsidiaries. These revenues are calculated based on the Company's continued growth and does not include additional large partnership deals the Company is currently working on, which could take second quarter revenues much higher. The Company anticipates a gross profit of approximately $225,000 from these revenues.

The Company will be launching its much anticipated and rebranded Ooh La Lemin website in Q2, along with website refreshes of its current brand websites, Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. Ooh La Lemin will launch on Amazon.com in Q2, and it will be available for the first time in 12 pack cases. In addition, the new 12 pack cases will be available on Ooh La Lemin's new website at launch.

Gold Leaf Distribution and Kona Gold are both hiring personnel in Q2 to assist with the Company's growth of both subsidiaries. Gold Leaf will be hiring an additional sales person/driver in the Florida market to assist in growth as the Company is now distributing products to 22 Targets in Central Florida. Kona Gold expects it will hire 1 to 2 Sales staff who will travel to distribution partners throughout various regions of the U.S. every week, with their objective to focus and grow markets in these regions.

Kona Gold is expecting to receive its first international order in the coming weeks for its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks, taking the number one selling hemp energy drink outside the United States for the first time. The Company will update shareholders regarding execution of this deal and other deals as they come to fruition.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

