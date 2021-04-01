Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Revenue Increases Month-Over-Month in First Quarter of 2021

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company saw revenue increases month-over-month in the first quarter of 2021 due to high demand for its beverage portfolio and growth in its distribution business. The Company recently announced its February 2021 revenues from the Company's subsidiaries were the highest monthly revenues when compared to the previous monthly revenues over the last 15 months and the Company has beat those revenues in March.



Kona Gold Beverage continues to see great revenue growth with March 2021 revenues outpacing February by way of its subsidiaries, with Kona Gold LLC reporting more than a 22% growth in revenue, and Gold Leaf Distribution reporting more than a 37% growth in revenue from the previous month. Gold Leaf Distribution once again had a record revenue month, posting revenues of more than $80,000 for the month of March 2021 compared to approximately $58,000 in February. Kona Gold posted revenue of over $140,000 in March 2021 compared to approximately $115,000 in February.



Kona Gold Beverage anticipates its subsidiaries will continue to have a substantial increase in revenue in Q2, as the Company enters into the historically busier beverage seasons of spring and summer. Additionally, the Company is actively in discussions with new distribution partners, convenience store chains, and grocery chains.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com . HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com . Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com . Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com . Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.



