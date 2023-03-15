Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Launches Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in Tennessee

Ooh La Lemin Lemonades now available at Walmart and other popular locations in Tennessee

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce its team officially launched Ooh La Lemin Lemonades with its distribution partner, Lipman Brothers, in Tennessee. Lipman Brothers cover key markets throughout Tennessee and has started distributing Ooh La Lemin to Walmart and other grocery and convenience store chains. Kona Gold's team had a very successful launch this month working with Lipman Brothers sale's team selling several hundred cases of Ooh La Lemin over 3 days.

Established in 1939, Lipman Brothers was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee. With an extensive wholesale portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, bottled water, mixers, Riedel crystal and cigars; Lipman Brothers has proven leadership in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, with additional facilities in East Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience and bars/restaurants.

"I am pleased to announce that our team had a very successful launch in Tennessee last week as we officially rolled out our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades with our distribution partner, Lipman brothers," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Lipman Brothers has a very experienced sales team and is the leader in their markets. We are excited to be partnered with such an established distributor and look forward to growing Ooh La Lemin in their market."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available for sale in Town Pump convenience stores in Montana. Of the Company's 10 SKU's of Ooh La Lemin, 3-7 SKU's will be sold in approximately 60 Town Pump convenience stores, with the number of SKU's depending on the size of the stores. Kona Gold's distribution partner, Hayden Beverage, will be distributing Ooh La Lemin to Town Pump Convenience Stores.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

