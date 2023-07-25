Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Partners with Cottonwood Distribution in Utah to Distribute its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades

Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to be sold in 72 Holiday Convenience Stores

MELBOURNE, Fla, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Cottonwood Distribution in the great state of Utah. Cottonwood distributes products to over 220 convenience stores (C-stores). Cottonwood Distribution will be distributing Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to the 72 Holiday C-stores in Utah where the Company has secured cold space in all stores.

Holiday Oil has been serving the state of Utah since 1964. They have grown to 72 locations and their roots have always been in providing excellent customer service and employees you can trust. Holiday is active in its communities participating in programs to raise money for teachers and families in need.

Kona Gold has successfully expanded its beverages to western regions of the United States, with Utah being a new state for the Company. Announcements for further expansion in California and other western regions will be announced in the very near future.

"I am pleased to share with our stockholders and consumers that we have partnered with Cottonwood Distribution to bring our popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to the great state of Utah," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Cottonwood will be distributing our 16oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to 72 Holiday Oil locations, where we have designated cold space, along with distributing our Lemonades to other C-stores in their territory. We are excited to partner with such an established convenience store chain in Utah and we look forward to growing this new market for us."

Kona Gold recently announced the Company has partnered with Bibb Distributing in the great state of Georgia. Bibb Distributing will be distributing the Company's Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to Walmart and other leading retail super markets and convenience store chains in the 15 counties it covers in Georgia.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

