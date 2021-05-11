Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Receives $250,000 Purchase Order from New Vendor

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has received its largest purchase order to date. The purchase order, which came in from a new vendor, and is for the Company's Ooh La Lemin Lemonade, is approximately $250,000. The new vendor, which has over 300 stores across 15 states in the Midwestern united states, will receive half a pallet of Ooh La Lemin Lemonade for each store.

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it anticipates second quarter revenues to be approximately $750,000, comprising of $300,000 from its subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution; and $450,000 from the Company's other subsidiaries. These revenue projections did not include additional large partnership deals such as this purchase order, which could take second quarter revenues much higher. The Company anticipates a gross profit of approximately 30% from these revenues.

"Our team has been working diligently to close deals that we have been working on for months, some deals for years, and I am excited to be announcing to our shareholders, that one of those deals has closed and the Company has received its largest purchase order to date, and it is a substantial one at that," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand is growing rapidly and doing extremely well in its current and new markets. We recently launched Ooh La Lemin in an 800+ convenience store chain where its performance has exceeded expectations and that vendor has already placed multiple reorders."

Kona Gold was expecting to receive its first international order in the coming weeks for its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks, taking the number one selling hemp energy drink outside the United States for the first time, but that country has recently locked down due to COVID, and the order has been delayed. The Company will keep shareholders up-to-date regarding execution of this deal and other deals as they come to fruition.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

