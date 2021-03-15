Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Receives Biggest Purchase Order to Date from New Convenience Store Chain

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company has received its biggest purchase order to date in March. The purchase order amount was over $62,000 for the Company's OOH LA Lemin Lemonade brand. The Purchase Order is from a new vendor with over 800 convenience retail stores located in the eastern united states. OOH LA Lemin will be going into the vendors 200 plus stores in Florida, and an additional 200 plus stores in the southeast united states.

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced in February 2021 that revenues from the Company's subsidiaries were the highest monthly revenues when compared to the previous monthly revenues over the last 15 months. The Company is currently on track and anticipates beating February revenue numbers in March 2021.

"We are on track to have our second highest grossing quarter in Company history in the first quarter of 2021 and we see no sign of slowing down," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc." Our sales team and new beverage brokers we've partnered with are aggressively pursuing opportunities in convenience store chains, grocery chains, and big box stores for all brands in our portfolio and we plan to have additional announcements on partnerships in the near future."

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at

www.konagoldhemp.com

. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at

www.highdrateme.com

. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at

www.goldleafdist.com

. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at

www.drinklemin.com

. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+1 844-714-2224

[email protected]

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

