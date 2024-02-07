Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Unleashes Exciting Rebrand of Its Popular Energy Drinks - Get Ready for a New Wave of Vitality

Revolutionizing Refreshment: Company Gears Up with Cutting-Edge Digital Can Design and Sets Production in Motion

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a dynamic holding company specializing in product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, is pleased to unveil the launch of its newly rebranded Kona Gold Energy Drinks, set to hit shelves in March 2024 with a fresh, modern look that's bound to captivate. The Company has finalized purchase orders for digitally printed cans that epitomize Kona Gold's dedication to forward-thinking innovation and visually compelling design. The Company's popular energy drinks will debut in four fan-favorite flavors: Candy Apple, Cherry Vanilla, Cotton Candy, and Platinum, with its Classic and Pink Grapefruit varieties following suit in Q2.

Under the guidance of its new visionary management team, Kona Gold is ramping up for an explosive reentry into the market. The Company is not just refreshing its look; they're revolutionizing how they connect with its customers through a sleek new ecommerce platform, slated to debut at www.konagoldenergy.com in March. With an initial distribution partner secured and additional collaborations in progress, plus plans to leverage Amazon's vast ecommerce network, Kona Gold is positioning itself for unprecedented reach and success.

Brandon White, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.'s President and Chairman, shares the enthusiasm of its shareholders and consumers for this new chapter. "The anticipation has been building, and I'm thrilled to say the wait for our rebranded energy drinks is nearly over," says White. He's spearheaded the production effort with a laser focus on market readiness and competitive edge, enhancing its product with an increased caffeine content that matches the top contenders in the industry.

Mr. White continued, "As we gear up for launch, expect a dynamic marketing blitz across social media, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and our own ecommerce site. Our goal is clear: to ensure this production run flies off the shelves, backed by a strong network of distribution partners.

This transformation is more than skin deep. Since the introduction of new leadership, Kona Gold has dramatically strengthened its financial foundation, eliminating $1.3 million in debt, significantly reducing its authorized shares, and securing a robust $5 million line of credit that bolsters its growth without diluting company value.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. Kona Gold is located on the east coast of Florida in Rockledge.

