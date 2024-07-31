Kona Gold Beverage Significantly Reduces Debt from Multiple Holders

Company pays off high interest debt and reaches debt settlement with debt holder

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), is pleased to inform its shareholders of significant progress in reducing the company's debt and enhancing its financial stability. The management team has successfully paid off one of the high-interest loans taken from Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) companies in 2023, with the original amount being $312,750. The company has only two payments remaining on the second MCA loan, originally $274,000. These actions represent a major step towards financial recovery and growth.

Additionally, Kona Gold Beverages has successfully negotiated an agreement with the holder of a $260,000 line of credit, involving a stock exchange agreement instead of direct repayment. The shares involved in this agreement will have a two-year holding period, providing further stability and aligning the interests of stakeholders with the company's long-term growth.

Under previous management, the company accumulated substantial debt, which has been a significant barrier to growth. The new management team is committed to cleaning up the balance sheet and setting the company on a path to success. Kona Gold Beverage's primary goal remains to strengthen its financial position, enabling new investments and opportunities.

The Company is currently in negotiations with its largest debt holder to fully eliminate this debt, the final major hurdle in our debt reduction strategy. Kona Gold Beverages will continue to update shareholders on its progress as the Company eliminates remaining debts and focus on driving growth and success.

Kona Gold Beverage appreciates the continued support of its shareholders as the Company works diligently to secure a prosperous future for Kona Gold Beverages.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company for innovative brands. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, Covert LLC, and Surge Distribution, LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and other premium products and distribution services. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC, operating out of Charlotte, NC, specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Surge Distribution, LLC, operating out of Melbourne, FL, is a diverse distribution company offering beverage and CPG products to a variety of retail locations from big box grocery stores to small family-owned specialty shops. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

