Kona Gold Beverages & Apple Rush Co. Execute Joint Venture & Manufacturing Agreement

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a prominent holding company specializing in cutting-edge product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly announces its Joint Venture Agreement with Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC.PK: APRU) . Both companies are pleased to announce a groundbreaking joint venture agreement aimed at transforming the beverage industry landscape. This strategic partnership brings together the unique capabilities of both companies to innovate, manufacture, and market a range of cutting-edge products catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Kona Gold Beverages, renowned for its premium energy drinks and health-conscious offerings, joins forces with Apple Rush Co., a diversified holding company with extensive experience in farming and manufacturing within the nutraceutical space. Through its subsidiary, Lena Brewing, Apple Rush possesses the manufacturing prowess required to bring innovative beverage concepts to life.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lena Brewing will play a pivotal role in manufacturing several products for Kona Gold Beverages, including the highly anticipated Kona Gold Hemps Energy Drink, Highdrate D9 Seltzer, and an exciting new functional beverage line. Apple Rush Co. commits to developing a proprietary formula for its new beverages, ensuring a blend that resonates with active lifestyles and meets stringent quality standards.

"Our team flew out to Chicago to tour Lena Brewing and were thoroughly impressed with the facility and the opportunity for expansion." said Brandon White, President of Kona Gold Beverages. "This joint venture represents a convergence of expertise, innovation, and shared vision to redefine beverage excellence. With Apple Rush's manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to delivering top-tier products, we are poised to revolutionize the industry."

Apple Rush Co. CEO, David A Torgerud, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The collaboration with Kona Gold Beverages marks a significant milestone for Apple Rush and underscores our dedication to driving innovation and value creation. By leveraging our manufacturing expertise and Kona Gold's market leadership, we are well-positioned to introduce groundbreaking beverages that resonate with consumers seeking premium, plant-based alternatives."

The joint venture agreement underscores the commitment of both companies to harnessing collective strengths and delivering unparalleled value to consumers. Through collaborative product development, meticulous manufacturing processes, and strategic marketing initiatives, Kona Gold Beverages and Apple Rush Co. are poised to disrupt the functional beverage market landscape.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company in the beverage industry. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Covert LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and products. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions. Investor Relations Contact:

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand, and other labels. APRU is a Diversified holding company with farming and manufacturing within the nutraceutical space. Formulator and co-packer of juices, soft chews, oils, soaps, salves, and sodas. Apple Rush and its subsidiary, Lena Brewery, possess the manufacturing capabilities and expertise necessary to produce the beverages. The Apple Rush brand has more than 50 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.aprubrands.com, www.element- brands.com, elementk.kratomwave.store www.alkhemicalroots.com with our expanded product portfolio.

