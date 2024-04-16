Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. Acquires Surge Distribution LLC from Loud Beverage Group, Inc. (LBEV)

Surge Distribution Anticipates Achieving $5 Million in Annual Revenue

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a leading holding company specializing in innovative product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly announces its acquisition of Surge Distribution LLC from Loud Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCPK: LBEV) This strategic maneuver underlines Kona Gold's steadfast commitment to bolstering its distribution capabilities and expanding its footprint within the rapidly burgeoning functional beverage industry.

Surge Distribution LLC, renowned for its dynamic presence in the distribution sector, is already on course to achieve an impressive $5 million in annual revenue in 2024. With this landmark acquisition, Surge Distribution seamlessly transitions into the fold of Kona Gold Beverages, Inc., operating as a wholly owned subsidiary. This move exemplifies Kona Gold's unwavering dedication to broadening its product reach and delivering unparalleled distribution services to its discerning clientele.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kona Gold Beverage will purchase Surge Distribution for $1.5 million in preferred stock from Loud Beverage Group. Additionally, shareholders of Loud Beverage Group (Ticker: LBEV) will benefit from a generous 1:1 dividend of Kona Gold Beverage's common stock (Ticker: KGKG). Both companies are excited about the future synergies this partnership will create and the opportunities it will unlock for both companies.

This announcement comes on the heals of the Company's announcement last month regarding the acquisition of Covert, LLC, a pioneering company in the consumer package goods (CPG) market specializing in high-quality, high-potency Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom products. Covert, LLC has projected revenues of $12m+ for 2024.

Setting its sights on lucrative markets, including Charlotte, North Carolina, Central Florida, Tampa, FL, and Jacksonville, Florida, throughout 2024 and 2025, the company anticipates capitalizing on significant growth opportunities in these regions, as underscored by recent industry forecasts.

"We are delighted to herald the acquisition of Surge Distribution LLC," remarked Brandon White, President and Chairman of Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. "This strategic initiative perfectly aligns with our overarching growth objectives and fortifies our market position. Surge Distribution has consistently demonstrated remarkable performance, and we are confident that its integration into our operations will further catalyze our trajectory of growth."

Surge Distribution harbors ambitious plans for expansion, with aspirations to double its revenue projection by 2025. With Kona Gold's extensive resources and unparalleled expertise, Surge Distribution is poised to realize these ambitions and foster even greater success in the ensuing years.

"We recognize the immense potential embedded within Surge Distribution and eagerly anticipate championing its growth endeavors," White added. "In unison, we will harness synergies to optimize operational efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed clientele and shareholders."

This acquisition serves as a pivotal milestone for Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. as it continues to pioneer innovation and augment its presence within the dynamic functional beverage landscape.

Brandon Spikes, former NFL linebacker and owner of Surge Distribution parent company, Loud Beverage Group, shared his insights on the acquisition, emphasizing his past successful collaborations with Brandon White and their shared vision for Surge Distribution's future.

"I take immense pride in Surge Distribution's growth and trajectory," stated Spikes. "Transitioning to an up-and-coming company with a robust management team aligns with our vision for sustained success. We aim to focus our efforts and resources on areas where we see the greatest potential, diverging from previous differences in management approaches. This acquisition marks a new chapter of growth and prosperity for Surge Distribution, and I am thrilled to lead the company into this exciting phase and sit on Kona Gold Beverage's board as a director."

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company in the beverage industry. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Covert LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and products. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

