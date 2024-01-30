Kona Gold Beverage's Strategic Direction and Shareholder Value

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. , Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a dynamic holding company specializing in product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, is excited to share an update from its new management team.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

We're reaching out with significant news from Kona Gold Beverage. We're embarking on a new phase focused on revitalizing our operations and driving tangible value for you, our shareholders.

Commitment to Transparency and Engagement

We are dedicated to maintaining an open line of communication, sharing updates - whether they're strides forward or challenges to overcome. We believe in the power of transparency and consider our shareholders a vital part of our journey. Look forward to receiving timely, detailed updates through our material event press releases, keeping you at the heart of our progress.

Addressing Shareholder Concerns: No Reverse Stock Split in the Immediate Future

We understand the importance of addressing your concerns directly. Regarding the possibility of a reverse stock split (RS), we want to assure you that such a move is not on the immediate agenda. Our focus is on strategies that safeguard shareholder interests and promote sustainable growth. We appreciate your patience and trust as we navigate this journey together.

Strategic Capital Deployment and Product Expansion

We're on a mission to raise capital in a way that preserves shareholder value. Our recent $5 million credit line is a testament to this commitment. By establishing this non-dilutive credit line, it enables us to launch the eagerly awaited rebranded Kona Gold Energy Drinks and fuel research and development for new beverage products in exciting market segments.

Navigating Prior Investments with Strategic Foresight

According to the company's prior filings, Mast Hill holds a substantial amount of convertible debt. We will schedule a conference call with Mast Hill to gain a deeper understanding of their intentions, keep shareholders fully informed about their holdings, holding periods, and any conversion timelines.

Building a High-Performing Team for Market Success

We're assembling a group of seasoned professionals in sales, in-house marketing, and brand visibility. Our strategy includes outsourcing specific roles and services in order to keep overhead down. Our team will be focused on brand visibility and customer acquisitions.

Your Input Matters: Crafting a Comprehensive Investor Business Plan

Your insights and feedback are invaluable to us and we want to hear from our shareholders. Shareholder feedback is also crucial for us as we develop a comprehensive investor business plan, detailing our roadmap, milestones, and key strategies. This plan is not just a document; it's our commitment to a robust foundation for future growth. Stay tuned as we keep you informed and involved every step of the way.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

We appreciate your support and partnership as we move forward. Should you have any questions or feedback, we encourage our shareholders to reach out to us.

Warm regards,

The Kona Gold Beverage Team

