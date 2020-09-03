Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces Distribution Partnership with Carolina Cannatech

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with Carolina Cannatech. Carolina Cannatech, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a seed-to-sale industrial hemp company that also manufactures and sells its own line of premium CBD products under their Nature's Highway brand.

Nature's Highway is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life changing potential of CBD and its family of other relevant cannabinoids. They pride themselves on providing the purest, highest quality hemp products at the most competitive prices. A promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house and operating with full transparency. Each CBD wellness product is pharmacist formulated, ensuring the highest quality product from their farm to you and your family. Their hemp is organically grown in Neeses, SC on their 3rd generation family farm, Carolina Fresh Farms, founded in the late 1940's. Nature's Highway founders come from humble beginnings uniquely similar to the founders of Carolina Fresh Farms, the Fogle family.

"Kona Gold continues to seek strategic partnerships and has done so with our recently signed distribution agreement with Carolina Cannatech, the makers of Nature's Highway CBD Products," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Carolina Cannatech will distribute Kona Gold products in select territories in North Carolina. Their vast and established customer base will be beneficial to the success of our products in their North Carolina markets."

Mr. Clark added, "What's unique about this partnership is our subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, has already begun distribution of Nature's Highway CBD Products, with great success in the South Carolina markets. The two companies will be working closely together in distributing their respective products and other opportunities."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

