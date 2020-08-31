Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces International Distribution Agreement with Global Imports LLC

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Global Imports LLC, who will exclusively distribute Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks Internationally. Global Imports, based out of North Carolina, have partnerships around the world and will be focusing on bringing Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks to key international markets.

Global Imports LLC is a Supply Chain, Distribution, and Logistics company with firm roots in the Importing & Exporting Business. Global Imports started as an Importing & Exporting Business managing a variety of goods from locations all across the Globe to the United States and other Countries abroad. After creating an extensive network abroad, Global Imports has since expanded operations into Wholesale, Distribution, Supply Chain, and Logistics. By providing a wide range of Business Services within these Industries, which includes Sourcing, Transportation Management, Project Management, and various other Operations, they arrange for Customized Business Solutions & Products for Customers around the World.

"Global Imports is all about connecting countries with the best products possible. Kona Gold has put their faith in the illustrious Global Imports name and has asked for our expertise to support them in making their lifestyle brand globally known. By doing this, we take their products into our hands with the utmost care and ambition to assist them in achieving their worldwide goals. We look forward to our partnership and future in the hemp industry together," stated Tony Bowling, Chief Executive Officer, Global Imports LLC.



"Kona Gold has been diligently working on solidifying key partnerships as we focus on bringing our beverage brands into new markets. We are excited to announce our new partnership with Global Imports, who will be bringing our Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks to International markets," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Global Import's relationships with partners in key International markets creates exciting opportunities for Kona Gold, expanding its product reach beyond the U.S. market."

Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales for Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. added, "This is our first International partnership and marks a significant milestone for the Company. We have been seeking a strategic partner to represent Kona Gold outside the United States and we are excited to be working with Global Imports. We have already begun to receive interest from some very exciting International markets."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+1-844-714-2224

[email protected]

