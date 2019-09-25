Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Hires Chief Financial Officer and Director of National Sales

MELBOURNE, Florida, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has hired a Chief Financial Officer and Director of National Sales. Kona Gold has experienced rapid growth in 2019 and has filled two key positions in order to maintain that growth and move the Company to higher market tiers. The Company's new Chief Financial Officer, Lori Radcliffe, and Director of National Sales, Paul O'Renick, will be joining Kona Gold October 8th and October 1st respectively.

Lori Radcliffe, a Senior Staff Auditor and Accountant, with a Masters in Accounting, has worked in the Accounting field since 2007 and comes to Kona Gold from a prestigious accounting firm. Mrs. Radcliffe will immediately be tasked with completing the Company's 2017 audit, complete all requirements to move the Company to the OTCQB market tier, start and complete the Company's 2018 audit, and file form S-1, making Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. a fully reporting Company. The Company's 2017 audit and move to the OTCQB market tier is projected to be completed in Q4.

Paul O'Renick comes to Kona Gold with over 20+ years in the beverage industry, with the majority of his professional career spent with Anheuser-Busch. Paul has a vast experience managing large national and international accounts, and has held the positions of Senior Account Manager, Marketing Director, Senior Director of National Sales, and V.P. of Sales with a proven track record in all positions. Mr. O'Renick will be taking the lead on growing sales across the state of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama along with the western portion of the United States, where Kona Gold is looking to rapidly expand distribution.

"I am excited to announce to our shareholders the hiring of two key positions, CFO and Director of National Sales," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "We have hired two very talented individuals, Lori Radcliffe and Paul O'Renick, who will both play key roles in growing Kona Gold into a national brand and moving the Company to the OTCQB market tier and beyond. Both, Lori and Paul, come to Kona with invaluable experience in their respective fields and I am excited to have them starting in early October."

Clark continued, "The Company's Q4 is lining up to be a very big quarter for the Company. We anticipate wrapping up 2019 with a record quarter in revenue in Q4 on growth of Kona Gold and Gold Leaf Distribution, the launch of new products, and entering new key markets."

