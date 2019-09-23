Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Launches Its Highly Anticipated Storm CBD Water

MELBOURNE, Florida, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the national launch of its highly anticipated Storm CBD Water. Storm is an all new product for Kona Gold, as the Company expands its product offering in the exciting CBD beverage market. Storm is a high alkaline water, available in popular 1 Liter bullet bottles, and contains 20mg of CBD isolate per bottle. The Company has begun shipping product to its existing network of over 60 distributors across the United States. Storm CBD Water is immediately available for purchase to consumers on the Company's HighDrate website in 6 and 12 pack variants.



Kona Gold has become the leader in the hemp and CBD beverage sector with its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. The Company has now entered the lucrative bottled water sector with its Storm CBD Water, which it has been developing since early 2019 and is positioning it to be a leader in its segment.



"I am excited to be announcing the launch of Kona Gold's all new high alkaline CBD water, Storm," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "We have been working with our partners to develop a great tasting, high alkaline water that is infused with the highest quality CBD. Our research showed us that the 1 Liter bottle is the most popular size with consumers, and combined with 20mg of CBD, we feel we've created a product that will resonate with a huge demographic."



Kona Gold will soon be updating shareholders on new hires the Company has recently made, progress on moving the Company to the OTCQB market tier, and the upcoming launch of its Kona Pink Hemp Energy Drink, which it recently partnered with the American Breast Cancer Foundation to create.



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.





Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+1-844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

