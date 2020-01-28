Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Submits OTCQB Application

MELBOURNE, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has submitted its OTCQB application. The Company recently completed its 2017 and 2018 financial audit by its PCAOB auditor.

Kona Gold is to begin the audit on its 2019 financials next month. The Company is simultaneously working on its S-1, which it plans to have filed in the next 45 days. Once its S-1 has been filed, the Company will move from being an alternative reporting Company to a fully reporting Company with the SEC.

"I am excited to announce to our shareholders that we have completed our 2017 and 2018 audit and filed our OTCQB application," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "The OTCQB approval process can take up to four weeks, but could happen earlier. We will also be posting our 2017 and 2018 audited financials within a week. We are scheduled to begin our 2019 audit next month and we are currently working through our S-1, which we plan to file within the next 45 days."

Clark continued, "We are taking the necessary steps to become a fully reporting public company, which will further separate us from other companies in our sector and garner national attention the Company deserves."

Kona Gold recently had a second meeting with a large southeast supermarket chain. The Company is moving forward with partnering with that chain to sell its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks across several states and will announce updates as they unfold.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter; please visit the Company's website at www.goldleafdist.com. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and Greer, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+1-844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

SOURCE Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.

