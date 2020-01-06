Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. to File OTCQB Application in January

MELBOURNE, Florida, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it will be filing its OTCQB Application this month. The Company recently completed the audit of its 2017 financials and will have its 2018 audit completed in the coming weeks. Once the Company's 2018 audit is complete, the final requirement for the OTCQB, it will post both years audited financials on OTC Markets website and submit its OTCQB Application.

Kona Gold is also scheduled to have its 2019 financials audited prior to posting its 2019 Annual Report. The Company is simultaneously working on its S-1, which it plans to have filed in Q1. Once its S-1 has been filed, the Company will move from being an alternative reporting Company to a fully reporting Company with the SEC.

"I am excited to announce to our shareholders the progress and huge steps the Company is making to move to the OTCQB market tier and become fully reporting," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Since the hiring of our new CFO, Lori Radcliffe, we have made huge strides on the public side of the Company. It's paramount for the Company to move to the OTCQB market and to file our S-1, which will provide complete transparency to our future and current shareholders. These milestones will further separate our Company from others in the Hemp/CBD space and create exciting opportunities for the Company. We will update our shareholders once our audited financials and OTCQB Application has been submitted."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

