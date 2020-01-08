Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. to Meet with Supermarket Chain and Food Distributor in January

MELBOURNE, Florida, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company has scheduled its second meeting with one of the largest supermarket chains in the Southeast, consisting of 550 locations over its portfolio of supermarkets. The Company will also be meeting with a Florida based, fourth generation run, food distributor as well, who covers the Southeast United States. Both meetings are set for the end of the month.

Kona Gold also announced, in November and December, it had met with the majority of beer distribution houses in the state of Florida, receiving great response from its product portfolio. The Company is currently scheduling following up meetings with those beer distributors as those distributors ramp up for the new year and look to add non-alcoholic beverages to their portfolios.

Through one of Kona Gold's distribution partners in Arkansas, the Company's Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters are now available at Vapor Maven, a chain of over 100 stores and growing. Vapor Maven was furnished with Kona Gold and HighDrate branded refrigerators dedicated to the Company's products. Vapor Maven has stores located in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, and Mississippi.

"I am very pleased with the progress our sales team and distribution partners have made over the last several months, creating exciting opportunities for the Company," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Creating relationships with larger chains and distributors takes time, with multiple meetings, and we will announce to our shareholders once these agreements come to fruition, along with the names of those partners. We have been seeing more demand for our hemp and CBD products from larger players in the industry as popularity and acceptance continues to grow in these markets. Our team is currently working on opportunities across multiple states, including Hawaii, and we look forward to sharing developments as they arise."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

