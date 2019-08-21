Konami Recognized for its Games and Systems Strength in Casino Journal's Top 20 Awards

"The strength of Konami's presence on this year's Top 20 list is the perfect foundation for even further product growth and advancement, aimed at benefiting our customers," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami is committed to investing in future entertainment and technology, while remaining true to the immediate demands of today's global gaming market."

Two unique Konami slot cabinets ranked among the industry's most innovative products of the year. The company's 65-inch big-screen Concerto Opus™ video slot has proven success as an oversized cabinet with big entertainment value and a right-sized footprint on the casino floor. KX 43™ is designed to delight players with original content, while maintaining flexibility, practicality, and long-term value for the operator. Both are featured in 4K Ultra HD, with a leading library of available linked progressive series including Treasure Ball™, Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkle™, Riches with Daikoku Triple Sparkle™, Dragon's Law SeleXion®, and more.

"Global momentum continues to grow for these machines and our team is working diligently to drive a lifecycle of world-class content to support it," said Jingoli. "From symbol-driven linked progressive series like Fortune Mint, to games that branch away from traditional spinning reels like Treasure Lounge, Konami is releasing a depth of creative entertainment to feature across its award-winning hardware."

Konami's SYNKROS casino management system was also showcased in the 2019 Top 20 Awards, with a biometric player tracking solution that automatically captures data for all players, regardless whether they are members of the established player loyalty program. Using cameras mounted at each EGM player tracking bracket and each table game, SYNK Vision recognizes players by matching their facial identity against a stored biometric database. It tracks players based on their unique facial characteristics rather than requiring individuals to manually sign up or use a player tracking card.

"SYNK Vision enables casino operators to truly see, analyze, rate, and reward all 'carded' and 'uncarded' play activity on their floor for the first time," said Jingoli. "Additionally, SYNK Vision is fully integrated and operates seamlessly with Konami's SYNKROS system, allowing operators to deliver incentives, bonusing events, hot seats, and special offers to both loyalty program members and anonymously tracked players, to increase share of wallet and encourage player loyalty."

Each of these winning products will be considered for the Silver, Gold, and Platinum Awards, to be announced at a later date.

