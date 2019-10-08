Konami Strengthens the Future of Play through Emerging Solutions and Expanding Game Entertainment at G2E 2019

"Konami's aim is empowering operators with exceptional entertainment to reach and engage today's players and beyond," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "We are actively leveraging a combination of top technology, talent, design, and development to deliver a host of new products at this year's event, through the immediate years to come."

G2E 2019 marks the industry premiere of Konami's latest video slot cabinet. With a 49-inch "J" curve display in 4K Ultra HD (UHD), this cabinet provides a sleek, exciting canvas for high-profile linked progressive series. Following success in the Australian gaming market, a launch series titled All Aboard is making its global debut with top-quality merchandising options, including custom chairs and pod filler displays. In addition, guests at this year's G2E will be the first to set eyes on the iconic Silent Hill video game as a for-wager slot experience. Dual series launch themes leverage thrilling scenes, sounds, and characters from Konami's recognized entertainment legacy.

"This cabinet is a striking combination of sleek entertainment, premium packaging, and player comfort, backed by a rich library of original titles," said Jingoli. "Everything, including its shape, screens, betting surface, and available merchandising, has been engineered to maximize both player experience and operational results. This latest cabinet is a first glimpse at great things to come from Konami."

Another key cabinet on the floor of G2E 2019 is KX 43, premiering six unique linked progressives filled with must-see play mechanics. Fortune Mint is among this year's showcase series on the 4K UHD portrait screen machine. It features two debut base games, mystery multipliers, symbol-driven jackpots, and vibrant Asian-inspired art elements. KX 43 is arriving to G2E 2019 with a mix of custom merchandizing options, designed to maximize appeal and performance.

"Our customers can expect to see a strong collection of KX 43 game content, much of which is available now, or in immediate months to come," said Jingoli. "From the eye-catching adventure of Ba Fang Jin Bao to brand extensions like Chili Chili Fire Boosted Wins & Wilds, KX 43 caters to players with a variety of engaging entertainment."

Konami's SYNKROS® casino management system will offer live demo opportunities throughout the show, with a number of award-winning advancements including SYNK Vision facial recognition and the SynkConnect™ player mobile app. Both are "cardless" solutions, designed to empower players with the opportunity to receive targeted offers, rewards, and communications, without the need for a traditional player loyalty card. In addition, this year marks the debut of Konami's comprehensive Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system SYNK31™, which allows permissioned administrators to electronically gather, track, review, complete, and deliver all AML requirements with robust, near real-time results.

"SYNKROS is delivering next generation player tracking technology with leading edge solutions like SYNK Vision. Rather than requiring players to manually sign up or use a player's tracking card, it uses facial recognition to identify, rate, and reward all players, regardless whether they are members of the established player loyalty program. SYNK Vision allows operators to automatically capture a 360-degree view of all 'carded' and 'uncarded' play activity for the first time," said Jingoli.

Exclusive game releases for Konami's award-winning Opus cabinet will be featured across its 65-inch display, including an island-inspired jackpot game without traditional spinning reels called Treasure Lounge™. Fresh content options across the Concerto Collection will be available for global operators to experience firsthand, spanning Crescent™, Stack™, and upright.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #1256 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center on October 15 - 17, 2019 to explore these and more key Konami releases. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

