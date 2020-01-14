Konami's SYNKROS Awarded First Place in the Casino Management System Data Quadrant Awards

"The most important thing we offer our SYNKROS customers is a true partnership commitment. Our SYNKROS team is committed to cultivating strong customer relationships, built on trust and shared collaboration," said Jay Bertsch, vice president of global system sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "That is what sets us and our customers apart in driving competitive, leading-edge solutions to the casino floor."

In addition to receiving the industry's highest rankings overall, SYNKROS took first place in system-delivered bonusing, user training, and gaming reporting and analytics. SYNKROS delivers the most advanced architecture in the space, with a robust single database instance and industry-leading 99.9% uptime. Its most recent award-winning technology releases include SYNK Vision™ biometric player tracking, SynkConnect™ player mobile app, SYNKROS Dashboards™ business intelligence suite, SYNKROS Offers Management™, and SYNKdot™ mobile app for real-time property performance reports.

"We are pleased to highlight Konami's SYNKROS as the market leader in this year's Data Quadrant Awards," said David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews. "Our Data Quadrant report is founded entirely upon user review data, with a method of analysis backed by over two decades of IT research. These results show that Konami has built a strong relationship with their customers."

For more information about Konami's award-winning SYNKROS casino management system, please visit www.gaming.konami.com/systems.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

Media Contact:

Tashina Wortham

Marketing Communications Manager

702.419.6025

wortham0609@konamigaming.com

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant gold medals, provided their scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. Full vendor evaluations are available in SoftwareReviews' in-depth software evaluation reports.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc., a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, SoftwareReviews' methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Media Contact:

Indrani Ray-Ghosal

Vice President, Communications & Brand

Info-Tech Research Group & SoftwareReviews

647.574.9559

irayghosal@infotech.com

SOURCE Konami Gaming, Inc.

