KonaTel Approved to Integrate Apeiron Platform with Slack and WebEx

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Apeiron Systems, Inc., has received approval to publish its business communications app in two leading app directories.

Apeiron's communications app is now available in Slack's App Directory and Cisco's WebEx App Hub. The Apeiron app provides access to its CPaaS platform via a bot that executes commands received on authenticated channels enabling users to make calls, send and receive SMS text messages, order phone numbers, check voicemail and send and receive faxes.

"We are continuously working to make our communications engagement product set more efficient and productive and with these approvals, we expect to reach more users," commented KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "These wins provide empirical evidence of the opportunities made available to us with the addition of Apeiron and its products to our portfolio."

"Integration of our business communications application with two of the most widely used enterprise collaboration tools will provide benefits to our customers and is a significant win as we execute our 'as a service' cloud communications strategy," said Josh Ploude, Apeiron's Chief Executive Officer.

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, and IoT mobile data service. KonaTel's subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com) is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized phone service to low income Americans. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, network and platform products using innovative network and software designs. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

