KonaTel Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

Revenues of $2.4 million , up 22% compared to the first quarter last year.

, up 22% compared to the first quarter last year. Gross profit of $911,000 , up 19% compared to the first quarter last year.

, up 19% compared to the first quarter last year. Operating loss of $(230,000) compared to $(190,000) in the first quarter last year.

compared to in the first quarter last year. Net Loss of $(233,000) or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income of $101,000 , inclusive of non-recurring, other income of $300,000 , or $0.00 per share, in the first quarter last year.

or per share, compared to net income of , inclusive of non-recurring, other income of , or per share, in the first quarter last year. Subsequent to quarter end, the company's subsidiary, IM Telecom (d/b/a Infiniti Mobile), received approval to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB) (www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit) established by Congress to provide temporary broadband data service to low-income American households impacted by COVID.

"Demand for telecommunications and data services continues to be robust as work-from-home trends persist, IoT (Internet of Things) wireless data opportunities increase and consumers seek faster, more reliable connectivity from the accelerating deployment of smart devices," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "We are increasing our internal infrastructure, primarily employed and contracted personnel, to expand our sales channel strategy to meet this growing demand and pursue additional opportunities to further scale the higher margin, Hosted Services segment of our business."

First Quarter Financial Detail (First Quarter of 2021 vs. First Quarter of 2020)

Revenues increased 22% to $2.4 million compared to $2.0 million, reflecting a 32% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 14% increase in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $911,000, or 38.1% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $765,000, or 39.1% profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $1.1 million, up 19.5% compared to $995,000. This increase was primarily a result of infrastructure expansion, mostly payroll and operating & maintenance expenses to support growth.

Net loss was $(233,000), or $(0.01) per diluted share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to net income of $101,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.1 million weighted average shares), inclusive of non-operating, other income of $300,000 related to a legal settlement.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $569,000 in cash, compared to $715,000 in cash on December 31, 2020. Long term debt was $150,000 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income Americans. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Tables Follow –

KonaTel, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 569,336

$ 715,195 Accounts Receivable, net 487,753

434,801 Inventory, Net 16,999

17,786 Prepaid Expenses 1,802

2,365 Other Current Asset 164

194 Total Current Assets 1,076,054

1,170,341







Property and Equipment, Net 66,602

79,571







Other Assets





Intangible Assets, Net 1,473,001

1,517,163 Other Assets 172,296

172,065 Total Other Assets 1,645,297

1,689,228 Total Assets $ 2,787,953

$ 2,939,140







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 980,260

$ 1,042,567 Note Payable - current portion 62,743

94,339 Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current 98,501

66,323 Deferred Revenue -

37,677 Total Current Liabilities 1,141,504

1,240,906







Long Term Liabilities





Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term 164,992

15,399 Note Payable - long term 150,000

150,000 Total Long Term Liabilities 314,992

165,399 Total Liabilities 1,456,496

1,406,305







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

40,692,286 outstanding and issued at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020 40,692

40,692 Additional Paid In Capital 7,491,976

7,460,632 Accumulated Deficit (6,201,211)

(5,968,489) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,331,457

1,532,835 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,787,953

$ 2,939,140

KonaTel, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenue $ 2,392,838

$ 1,957,355 Cost of Revenue 1,481,677

1,192,177 Gross Profit 911,161

765,178







Operating Expenses





Payroll and Related Expenses 549,199

448,149 Operating and Maintenance 290,322

193,852 Utilities and Facilities 48,366

20,945 Depreciation and Amortization 213,554

258,222 General and Administrative 20,442

14,243 Marketing and Advertising 11,086

944 Taxes and Insurance 8,672

18,814 Total Operating Expenses 1,141,641

955,169







Operating Loss (230,480)

(189,991)







Other Income and Expense





Other Income -

301,373 Interest Expense (2,242)

(10,549) Total Other Income and Expenses (2,242)

290,824







Net Income (Loss) $ (232,722)

$ 100,833







Net Income (Loss) per Share





Basic $ (0.01)

$ - Diluted (0.01)

-







Weighted Average Outstanding Shares





Basic 40,692,286

40,692,286 Diluted 40,692,286

44,092,286

