KonaTel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
Aug 15, 2022, 16:05 ET
Revenue Increased 76% Year-Over-Year to $5.1 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale
Additional Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Accelerating Growth
DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights
- Revenues of $5.1 million, up 75.8% compared to the second quarter last year and up 21.2% compared to the first quarter of this year.
- Gross profit of $443,000, down 69.2% compared to the second quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of intentional rapid growth.
- GAAP net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter last year.
- Non-GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.
- Secured $3.2 million in debt financing to accelerate growth of Mobile Services.
D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "We grew our second quarter revenue by 76% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, which demonstrates accelerating momentum in the scaling of our business. Since the first quarter of this year, we increased our mobile customer base 130% by investing in the acquisition of new customers and additional management and support infrastructure to accommodate a substantial increase in our customer base without a significant future increase to general and administrative costs. We have a highly attractive business model with a diverse revenue base and a high degree of operating leverage. Each new mobile customer brings additional revenue and margin contribution and serves as a lever for future cash flows. The strength of our business is further reinforced by government support and the critical role wireless data and voice services play in our lives. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are moving aggressively to leverage our first mover advantage and capture new customers at a rapid pace."
McEwen continued, "As we expected and discussed with our first quarter report, second quarter margins were impacted by the significant acceleration of our Mobile Services business as upfront costs to acquire new customers are expensed as incurred under U.S. accounting guidelines. We expect our margins to improve through the remainder of this year and into next year as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs that were incurred at the start of our growth cycle. There is a natural tension in our business between growth, profitability and customer churn, and we are committed to striking a balance that does not sacrifice one for another. We are fortunate to operate a business model that allows us to scale rapidly and with our stepped approach to growth, recover customer acquisition costs quickly and manage our churn rate. New term financing of $3.2 million strengthened our balance sheet and serves as a working capital bridge during this period of exponential growth. The economics of our business are solid, and the investments we are making today are a catalyst for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value."
Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)
Revenue of $5.1 million, an increase of 75.8% compared to $2.9 million. The increase was due to growth in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile Services expansion continued under the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The revenues were derived as a result of delivering high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers.
Gross profit was $443,000, or 8.6% gross profit margin, compared to $1.4 million, or 49.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $45,000 for the second quarter of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $1.8 million, up 72.2% compared to $1.1 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in the Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.
GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs, which are recorded in full at the time of customer activation.
Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.
Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2022 vs. First Six Months of 2021)
Revenues increased 76.2% to $9.4 million compared to $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.8% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 159.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues.
Gross profit was $2.1 million, or 22.4% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.3 million, or 44.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first six months of 2022 were $3.5 million compared to $123,000 for the first six months of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $3.4 million, up 60.7% compared to $2.1 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.
GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $108,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares).
Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $624,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
-- Tables Follow –
|
KonaTel, Inc.
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
2,430,966
|
$
|
932,785
|
Accounts Receivable, net
|
1,421,026
|
1,274,687
|
Inventory, Net
|
1,007,206
|
566,839
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
10,124
|
79,467
|
Other Current Asset
|
164
|
164
|
Total Current Assets
|
4,869,486
|
2,853,942
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|
42,712
|
48,887
|
Other Assets
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|
845,377
|
807,775
|
Other Assets
|
120,970
|
154,297
|
Investments
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Total Other Assets
|
976,347
|
972,072
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
5,888,545
|
$
|
3,874,901
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|
$
|
1,239,530
|
$
|
930,449
|
Loans Payable, net of origination fees
|
2,984,181
|
-
|
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current
|
60,452
|
50,672
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
4,284,163
|
981,121
|
Long Term Liabilities
|
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term
|
165,554
|
136,445
|
Note Payable - long term
|
-
|
150,000
|
Total Long Term Liabilities
|
165,554
|
286,445
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,449,717
|
1,267,566
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares
|
41,615
|
41,615
|
Additional Paid In Capital
|
8,265,520
|
7,911,224
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
(6,868,307)
|
(5,345,504)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
1,438,828
|
2,607,335
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
5,888,545
|
$
|
3,874,901
|
KonaTel, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
$
|
5,123,097
|
$
|
2,913,873
|
$
|
9,350,954
|
$
|
5,306,711
|
Cost of Revenue
|
4,680,530
|
1,476,485
|
7,261,127
|
2,958,162
|
Gross Profit
|
442,567
|
1,437,388
|
2,089,827
|
2,348,549
|
Operating Expenses
|
Payroll and Related Expenses
|
1,238,979
|
588,328
|
2,371,294
|
1,180,871
|
Operating and Maintenance
|
717
|
-
|
1,359
|
-
|
Bad Debt
|
29,078
|
-
|
29,133
|
-
|
Professional Services
|
145,477
|
59,602
|
294,647
|
143,725
|
Utilities and Facilities
|
39,348
|
18,995
|
75,035
|
70,797
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
2,059
|
213,552
|
6,176
|
427,105
|
General and Administrative
|
119,316
|
37,616
|
180,233
|
145,661
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
37,357
|
1,637
|
85,027
|
12,723
|
Application Development Costs
|
115,089
|
119,740
|
249,694
|
119,740
|
Taxes and Insurance
|
92,281
|
16,850
|
123,660
|
24,695
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,819,701
|
1,056,320
|
3,416,258
|
2,125,317
|
Operating Income/(Loss)
|
(1,377,134)
|
381,068
|
(1,326,431)
|
223,232
|
Other Income and Expense
|
Interest Expense
|
(47,146)
|
(7,514)
|
(71,176)
|
(9,756)
|
Other Expenses
|
(54,073)
|
(32,469)
|
(125,196)
|
(105,113)
|
Total Other Income and Expenses
|
(101,219)
|
(39,983)
|
(196,372)
|
(114,869)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(1,478,353)
|
$
|
341,085
|
$
|
(1,522,803)
|
$
|
108,363
|
Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.00
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.00
|
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares
|
Basic
|
41,615,406
|
40,692,286
|
41,615,406
|
40,692,286
|
Diluted
|
41,615,406
|
44,217,286
|
41,615,406
|
44,217,286
SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.
Share this article