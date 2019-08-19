KonaTel Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Revenues decreased 17%, reflecting a focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business;

Gross profit improved 550% and gross margin improved from 3.3% to 25.9%, validating the effort to shed lower-margin revenue;

Total operating expenses increased 40%, primarily related to a significant increase in depreciation and amortization; and

Net loss of $605,000 , or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $774,000 , or $(0.02) per share.

"During the first six months of 2019, KonaTel has taken significant steps to position the company for accelerating growth and sustainable profitability," commented KonaTel Chairman/CEO Sean McEwen. "Our primary focus for the last six months has been to merge our two recent acquisitions, Infiniti Mobile and Apeiron, while streamlining administrative costs and gaining efficiencies through economies of scale. I am encouraged with our progress and expect incremental efficiencies as we grow. Simultaneously, we have been working to reduce low margin service revenue in favor of higher margin service revenue. This effort caused a temporary reduction in revenue, but a significant increase in gross profit as our margin increased from 3.3% to 25.9%."

"As part of our ongoing direct cost assessment procedures, we continuously review our wholesale bundling strategy to more efficiently leverage our wholesale consumption of minutes, SMS and data," added Mr. McEwen. "We also periodically reevaluate our direct wholesale supplier agreements searching for ways to reduce direct costs. Over the past six months and through our cost assessment procedures, we have been able to reduce costs at June 30, 2018, by 27%. The improved margin and more efficient utilization of minutes, SMS and data has enabled us to reduce our operating loss by 20.8%, reduce our net loss by 21.8% and achieve positive cash flow from operations."

Second Quarter Financial Detail (Second Quarter of 2019 vs. Second Quarter of 2018)

Revenues decreased 17.4% to $2.3 million compared to $2.7 million, reflecting a focus on high-margin service revenue. Gross profit was $586,000, or 25.9% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $90,000, or 3.3% profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $1.2 million, up 39.3%. Approximately $213,000 of the $336,000 increase in operating expenses was related to an increase in depreciation and amortization, reflecting primarily intangible assets such as customer lists, software and licenses related to the Apeiron acquisition.

Net loss was $605,000, or $(0.01) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to a net loss of $774,000, or $(0.02) per share (based on 32.8 million weighted average shares).

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2019 vs. First Six Months of 2018)

Revenues decreased 4.5% to $4.9 million compared to $5.1 million. Gross profit was $1.6 million, or 32.4% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $549,000, or 10.7% profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $2.5 million, up 35.6%, primarily due to a 247% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net loss was $902,000, or $(0.02) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per share (based on 32.8 million weighted average shares).

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $201,000 in cash, compared to $57,000 in cash at December 31, 2018. KonaTel has successfully completed and integrated two acquisitions without incurring additional long or short-term debt.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, and IoT mobile data service. KonaTel's subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com) is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized phone service to low income Americans. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, network and platform products using innovative network and software designs. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 201,291

$ 56,510 Accounts Receivable, net 729,016

1,035,273 Note Receivable 16,666

66,667 Inventory, Net 1,858

1,085 Prepaid Expenses 5,160

7,354 Total Current Assets 953,991

1,166,889







Fixed Asset





Property and Equipment, Net 118,900

132,023 Right to Use Assets, Net 76,754

- Total Fixed Assets 195,654

132,023







Other Assets





Intangible Assets, Net 2,663,658

2,490,922 Advances for Acquisition Target -

561,309 Other Assets 253,348

57,266 Total Other Assets 2,917,006

3,109,497







Total Assets $ 4,066,651

$ 4,408,409







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,266,014

$ 1,265,080 Amount Due to Stockholder 233,806

91,152 Revolving Line of Credit 58,674

103,379 Lease Liabilities 60,260

- Deferred Revenue 44,276

69,988 Income Tax Payable 108,941

108,941 Customer Deposits 65,274

28,854 Total Current Liabilities 1,837,245

1,667,394







Long Term Liabilities





Lease Liabilities 17,508

- Deferred Tax Liability 10,700

10,700 Total Long-Term Liabilities 28,208

10,700 Total Liabilities 1,865,453

1,678,094







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 40,692,286 outstanding and issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 40,692

40,692 Additional Paid In Capital 7,414,595

7,041,696 Accumulated Deficit (5,254,089)

(4,352,073) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,201,198

2,730,315







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,066,651

$ 4,408,409

KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018































Revenue $ 2,266,368

$ 2,744,349

$ 4,906,666

$ 5,137,704 Cost of Revenue 1,680,233

2,654,302

3,318,897

4,588,991















Gross Profit 586,135

90,047

1,587,769

548,713















Operating Expenses













Payroll and Related Expenses 473,440

420,526

942,541

813,239 Operating and Maintenance 380,892

249,117

809,037

574,047 Bad Debt -

-

-

15,210 Utilities and Facilities 5,008

45,774

59,773

105,507 Depreciation and Amortization 269,257

56,555

502,231

144,590 General and Administrative 36,432

20,288

78,334

37,924 Marketing and Advertising 6,104

16,811

21,469

37,289 Taxes and Insurance 22,618

48,200

69,893

103,335 Total Operating Expenses 1,193,751

857,271

2,483,278

1,831,141















Operating Loss (607,616)

(767,224)

(895,509)

(1,282,428)















Other Income and Expense













Interest Income 664

20

1,341

- Other Income 14,836

-

14,836

4,281 Interest Expense (12,733)

(6,760)

(22,684)

(23,844) Total Other Income and Expenses 2,767

(6,740)

(6,507)

(19,563)















Net Loss $ (604,849)

$ (773,964)

$ (902,016)

$ (1,301,991)















Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.04)















Weighted Average Number of Basic and Diluted Shares 40,692,286

32,766,462

40,692,286

30,650,850

