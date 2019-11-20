KonaTel Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Revenues of $2.3 million , down 4.3% compared to the third quarter last year, reflecting a focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business;

, down 4.3% compared to the third quarter last year, reflecting a focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business; Sequentially, revenues increased 3.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019;

Gross profit improved 47.9% and gross margin improved from 22.8% to 35.3%, validating strategy to shed lower-margin revenue;

Operating loss narrowed by 19.0% primarily due to a higher gross margin; and

Net loss of $176,000 or $(0.00) per share, compared to net income of $46,000 , inclusive of a $318,000 one-time gain on the sale of assets, or $0.00 per share.

"Gross margins improved significantly in the third quarter, up to 35.3% of total revenue, as a direct result of our efforts to reshape and shift our portfolio of business towards higher margin service revenue," commented KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "Integration of our two recent acquisitions, Infiniti Mobile and Apeiron, has been completed, resulting in the elimination of redundancies and more streamlined administrative functions, which helped to reduce our operating loss by nearly one-third sequentially. From a cash perspective, we have generated positive cash from operations of nearly $100,000 through the first nine months of 2019 compared to using cash in operations of $1.3 million a year ago."

"We received authorization to expand our Lifeline services into the state of Kentucky, a significant opportunity that increases our addressable market and further leverages our position as one of the few telecom carriers with an FCC approved compliance plan to provide Lifeline services," added Mr. McEwen.

"During the third quarter, KonaTel's wholly owned Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) subsidiary, Apeiron, onboarded two new enterprise clients that are expected to generate $1.2 million in new revenue over a three-year period," added Josh Ploude, Apeiron's Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Financial Detail (Third Quarter of 2019 vs. Third Quarter of 2018)

Revenues decreased 4.3% to $2.3 million compared to $2.5 million, reflecting a focus on higher margin service revenue and less wholesale service. Gross profit was $829,000, or 35.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $561,000, or 22.8% profit margin.

Total operating expenses were $1.0 million, up 26.4% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to the acquisition of CPaaS and Lifeline businesses in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Net loss was $226,000 or $(0.01) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to net income of $46,000, or $0.00 per share (based on 32.9 million weighted average shares). In the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2018, net income includes a gain of $318,000 related to the sale of various assets that were previously used in the company's wireless services and telecommunications operations.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2019 vs. First Nine Months of 2018)

Revenues decreased 3.6% to $7.3 million compared to $7.6 million. Gross profit increased to $2.4 million, or 33.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $1.1 million, or 14.6% profit margin. Total operating expenses were $3.5 million, up 32.8%, primarily due to a 265.4% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses. Net loss decreased to $1.1 million, or $(0.03) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per share (based on 31.4 million weighted average shares).

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $140,000 in cash, compared to $57,000 in cash at December 31, 2018. KonaTel has successfully completed and integrated two acquisitions without incurring additional long or short-term debt.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, and IoT mobile data service. KonaTel's subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com) is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized phone service to low income Americans. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, network and platform products using innovative network and software designs. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018







Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 139,637

$ 56,510 Accounts Receivable, net 720,158

1,035,273 Note Receivable -

66,667 Inventory, Net 1,562

1,085 Prepaid Expenses 3,677

7,354 Total Current Assets 865,034

1,166,889







Fixed Asset





Property and Equipment, Net 111,682

132,023 Right to Use Assets, Net 58,614

- Total Fixed Assets 170,296

132,023







Other Assets





Intangible Assets, Net 2,508,089

2,490,922 Advances for Acquisition Target -

561,309 Other Assets 257,740

57,266 Total Other Assets 2,765,829

3,109,497 Total Assets $ 3,801,159

$ 4,408,409







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,417,543

$ 1,265,080 Amount Due to Stockholder 204,344

91,152 Revolving Line of Credit 35,683

103,379 Lease Liabilities 42,271

- Deferred Revenue 42,867

69,988 Income Tax Payable 87,800

108,941 Customer Deposits 29,988

28,854 Total Current Liabilities 1,860,496

1,667,394







Long Term Liabilities





Lease Liabilities 17,508

- Deferred Tax Liability 10,700

10,700 Total Long Term Liabilities 28,208

10,700 Total Liabilities 1,888,704

1,678,094







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 40,692,286 outstanding and issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 40,692

40,692 Additional Paid In Capital 7,301,658

7,041,696 Accumulated Deficit (5,429,895)

(4,352,073) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,912,455

2,730,315 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,801,159

$ 4,408,409









KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018































Revenue $ 2,346,975

$ 2,453,514

$ 7,253,641

$ 7,591,218 Cost of Revenue 1,517,834

1,892,988

4,836,732

6,481,979















Gross Profit 829,141

560,526

2,416,909

1,109,239















Operating Expenses













Payroll and Related Expenses 461,331

336,660

1,403,872

1,120,388 Operating and Maintenance 225,251

332,718

1,034,287

936,212 Bad Debt 3,300

-

3,300

15,210 Utilities and Facilities 21,066

41,883

80,839

147,389 Depreciation and Amortization 251,117

61,582

753,350

206,172 General and Administrative 13,306

26,560

91,639

64,485 Marketing and Advertising 2,550

4,995

24,020

42,284 Taxes and Insurance 15,615

21,437

85,508

124,771 Total Operating Expenses 993,536

825,835

3,476,815

2,656,911















Operating Loss (164,395)

(265,309)

(1,059,906)

(1,547,672)















Other Income and Expense













Interest Income 221

456

1,562

4,757 Other Income -

318,257

14,836

318,257 Interest Expense (11,631)

(7,087)

(34,314)

(30,951) Total Other Income and Expenses (11,410)

311,626

(17,916)

292,063















Net Profit (Loss) $ (175,805)

$ 46,317

$ (1,077,822)

$ (1,255,609)















Net loss per share $ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ (0.03)

$ (0.04) Weighted Average Number of Basic and Diluted Shares 40,692,286

32,942,286

40,692,286

31,423,055

















SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.konatel.com

