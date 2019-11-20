KonaTel Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
Improves Gross Margin to 35.3%; Generates Positive Cash from Operations
DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter Financial Summary
- Revenues of $2.3 million, down 4.3% compared to the third quarter last year, reflecting a focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business;
- Sequentially, revenues increased 3.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019;
- Gross profit improved 47.9% and gross margin improved from 22.8% to 35.3%, validating strategy to shed lower-margin revenue;
- Operating loss narrowed by 19.0% primarily due to a higher gross margin; and
- Net loss of $176,000 or $(0.00) per share, compared to net income of $46,000, inclusive of a $318,000 one-time gain on the sale of assets, or $0.00 per share.
"Gross margins improved significantly in the third quarter, up to 35.3% of total revenue, as a direct result of our efforts to reshape and shift our portfolio of business towards higher margin service revenue," commented KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "Integration of our two recent acquisitions, Infiniti Mobile and Apeiron, has been completed, resulting in the elimination of redundancies and more streamlined administrative functions, which helped to reduce our operating loss by nearly one-third sequentially. From a cash perspective, we have generated positive cash from operations of nearly $100,000 through the first nine months of 2019 compared to using cash in operations of $1.3 million a year ago."
"We received authorization to expand our Lifeline services into the state of Kentucky, a significant opportunity that increases our addressable market and further leverages our position as one of the few telecom carriers with an FCC approved compliance plan to provide Lifeline services," added Mr. McEwen.
"During the third quarter, KonaTel's wholly owned Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) subsidiary, Apeiron, onboarded two new enterprise clients that are expected to generate $1.2 million in new revenue over a three-year period," added Josh Ploude, Apeiron's Chief Executive Officer.
Third Quarter Financial Detail (Third Quarter of 2019 vs. Third Quarter of 2018)
Revenues decreased 4.3% to $2.3 million compared to $2.5 million, reflecting a focus on higher margin service revenue and less wholesale service. Gross profit was $829,000, or 35.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $561,000, or 22.8% profit margin.
Total operating expenses were $1.0 million, up 26.4% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to the acquisition of CPaaS and Lifeline businesses in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Net loss was $226,000 or $(0.01) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to net income of $46,000, or $0.00 per share (based on 32.9 million weighted average shares). In the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2018, net income includes a gain of $318,000 related to the sale of various assets that were previously used in the company's wireless services and telecommunications operations.
Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2019 vs. First Nine Months of 2018)
Revenues decreased 3.6% to $7.3 million compared to $7.6 million. Gross profit increased to $2.4 million, or 33.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $1.1 million, or 14.6% profit margin. Total operating expenses were $3.5 million, up 32.8%, primarily due to a 265.4% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses. Net loss decreased to $1.1 million, or $(0.03) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average shares) compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per share (based on 31.4 million weighted average shares).
Balance Sheet
The Company ended the quarter with $140,000 in cash, compared to $57,000 in cash at December 31, 2018. KonaTel has successfully completed and integrated two acquisitions without incurring additional long or short-term debt.
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, and IoT mobile data service. KonaTel's subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com) is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized phone service to low income Americans. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, network and platform products using innovative network and software designs. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
KonaTel, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 139,637
$ 56,510
Accounts Receivable, net
720,158
1,035,273
Note Receivable
-
66,667
Inventory, Net
1,562
1,085
Prepaid Expenses
3,677
7,354
Total Current Assets
865,034
1,166,889
Fixed Asset
Property and Equipment, Net
111,682
132,023
Right to Use Assets, Net
58,614
-
Total Fixed Assets
170,296
132,023
Other Assets
Intangible Assets, Net
2,508,089
2,490,922
Advances for Acquisition Target
-
561,309
Other Assets
257,740
57,266
Total Other Assets
2,765,829
3,109,497
Total Assets
$ 3,801,159
$ 4,408,409
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$ 1,417,543
$ 1,265,080
Amount Due to Stockholder
204,344
91,152
Revolving Line of Credit
35,683
103,379
Lease Liabilities
42,271
-
Deferred Revenue
42,867
69,988
Income Tax Payable
87,800
108,941
Customer Deposits
29,988
28,854
Total Current Liabilities
1,860,496
1,667,394
Long Term Liabilities
Lease Liabilities
17,508
-
Deferred Tax Liability
10,700
10,700
Total Long Term Liabilities
28,208
10,700
Total Liabilities
1,888,704
1,678,094
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 40,692,286 outstanding and issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
40,692
40,692
Additional Paid In Capital
7,301,658
7,041,696
Accumulated Deficit
(5,429,895)
(4,352,073)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,912,455
2,730,315
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,801,159
$ 4,408,409
KonaTel, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$ 2,346,975
$ 2,453,514
$ 7,253,641
$ 7,591,218
Cost of Revenue
1,517,834
1,892,988
4,836,732
6,481,979
Gross Profit
829,141
560,526
2,416,909
1,109,239
Operating Expenses
Payroll and Related Expenses
461,331
336,660
1,403,872
1,120,388
Operating and Maintenance
225,251
332,718
1,034,287
936,212
Bad Debt
3,300
-
3,300
15,210
Utilities and Facilities
21,066
41,883
80,839
147,389
Depreciation and Amortization
251,117
61,582
753,350
206,172
General and Administrative
13,306
26,560
91,639
64,485
Marketing and Advertising
2,550
4,995
24,020
42,284
Taxes and Insurance
15,615
21,437
85,508
124,771
Total Operating Expenses
993,536
825,835
3,476,815
2,656,911
Operating Loss
(164,395)
(265,309)
(1,059,906)
(1,547,672)
Other Income and Expense
Interest Income
221
456
1,562
4,757
Other Income
-
318,257
14,836
318,257
Interest Expense
(11,631)
(7,087)
(34,314)
(30,951)
Total Other Income and Expenses
(11,410)
311,626
(17,916)
292,063
Net Profit (Loss)
$ (175,805)
$ 46,317
$ (1,077,822)
$ (1,255,609)
Net loss per share
$ (0.00)
$ 0.00
$ (0.03)
$ (0.04)
Weighted Average Number of Basic and Diluted Shares
40,692,286
32,942,286
40,692,286
31,423,055
SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.
