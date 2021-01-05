KonaTel Reports Third Quarter Financial Results, Uplisting

Improved Revenue, Gross Margin and Income from Operations Driven by WFH and Organic Growth

Common shares approved for uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

KonaTel, Inc.

Jan 05, 2021, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

  • Revenues of $2.5 million, up 7.7% compared to the third quarter last year, due to increasing work-from-home trends and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations.
  • Intra-year 2020 sequential quarterly improvements included Q1 to Q2 revenue increase of 15% and Q2 to Q3 revenue increase of 12%.
  • Gross profit increased by 8.8% compared to the third quarter last year reflecting a continued focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business.
  • Net Operating Income grew by 65.7% compared to the third quarter last year due to improved management of direct costs.
  • Net Income of $19,953 or $0.0005 per share, compared to a net loss of $(175,805), or $(0.0043) per share in the third quarter last year.

"We are very pleased to report both year over year and sequential quarterly improvements in revenue, gross profit, and operating income," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "We continue to shed lower margin, commoditized business in favor of meaningful, value add revenue that enables us to earn a higher return on our capital. Recent national trends in work-from-home and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations were the key drivers of this performance. Higher margin revenue drives efficiencies and scale in our business. Improved overhead utilization between operating companies pushed operating and maintenance expenses lower by almost 30% year over year."

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2020 vs. First Nine Months of 2019)

Revenues decreased 7.1% to $6.7 million compared to $7.3 million due to the Company's emphasis on higher margin revenue. Gross profit increased to $2.5 million, or 37.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or 33.3% profit margin. Total operating expenses were $2.9 million, down 18%, primarily due to improved management of direct costs. Net income was $262,835, or $0.01 per share (based on 44.1 million weighted average diluted shares), versus a net loss of loss of $(0.03) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average diluted shares).

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $588,213 in cash, compared to $191,474 in cash on December 31, 2019. Long term debt was $329,542 versus $63,545 on December 31, 2019.

Uplisting

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares were approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for our Company," stated Sean McEwen. "We are enthusiastic about the ability of our new listing to increase investor awareness, visibility, and trading liquidity around our public shares. Our uplisting is also a major step towards meeting the requirements for potential admission to another major exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE sometime in the future."

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data services supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IOT mobile data service, SD-WAN and other digital communications services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is an FCC licensed Internet Telephony Service Provider (ITSP) that owns and operates its own national digital telecommunications network supported by an "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) telecommunications SAS (Software as a Service) platform. Apeiron provides fixed and wireless digital voice, messaging, network, data, and platform services through its API (Application Programming Interface) software infrastructure. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC licensed Lifeline wireless service provider delivering subsidized mobile service to low-income American households and one of about 12 active mobile Lifeline carriers to hold an FCC approved Compliance Plan. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

KonaTel, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30, 2020


(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019

  Assets


    Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                                588,213

$                            191,474

Accounts Receivable, net

485,469

377,485

Inventory, net

4,972

4,659

Prepaid Expenses

1,348

1,743

Other Current Asset

194

-

    Total Current Assets

1,080,196

575,361




    Fixed Asset 


Property and Equipment, net

91,873

102,689

Right of Use Assets, net

64,690

78,584

    Total Fixed Assets

156,563

181,273




    Other Assets


Intangible Assets, net

1,637,168

2,238,918

Other Assets

172,065

207,740

    Total Other Assets

1,809,233

2,446,658

  Total Assets

$                             3,045,992

$                        3,203,292




  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


    Current Liabilities


      Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$                             1,060,340

$                         1,223,195

    Amount Due to Stockholder

41,692

151,357

      Revolving Line of Credit

-

12,237

      Note Payable - current portion

-

75,905

      Lease Liabilities - current portion

69,449

69,148

      Deferred Revenue

37,748

53,074

      Customer Deposits

-

31,087

    Total Current Liabilities

1,209,229

1,616,003




    Long Term Liabilities


      Lease Liabilities - long term

56,438

12,942

      Note Payable - long term

273,104

50,603

    Total Long Term Liabilities

329,542

63,545

    Total Liabilities

1,538,771

1,679,548




    Stockholders' Equity


Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
40,692,286 outstanding and issued at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019 

40,692

40,692

      Additional Paid-In Capital

7,410,800

7,380,029

      Accumulated Deficit

(5,944,271)

(5,896,977)

    Total Stockholders' Equity

1,507,221

1,523,744

  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$                             3,045,992

$                        3,203,292




See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

KonaTel, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

  Revenue

$           2,527,281

$           2,346,975

$           6,741,830

$           7,253,641

  Cost of Revenue

1,625,481

1,517,834

4,196,528

4,836,732








  Gross Profit

901,800

829,141

2,545,302

2,416,909








  Operating Expenses






    Payroll and Related Expenses

505,236

461,331

1,403,315

1,403,872

    Operating and Maintenance

161,650

225,252

582,349

1,034,287

    Bad Debt

39

3,300

1,729

3,300

    Utilities and Facilities

8,438

21,066

24,928

80,839

    Depreciation and Amortization

246,090

251,117

763,358

753,350

    General and Administrative

17,641

13,306

44,777

91,639

    Marketing and Advertising

5,534

2,550

7,350

24,020

    Taxes and Insurance

13,595

15,615

55,720

85,508

  Total Operating Expenses

958,223

993,537

2,883,526

3,476,815








  Operating Loss

(56,423)

(164,396)

(338,224)

(1,059,906)








  Other Income and Expense






    Interest Income

-

221

-

1,562

    Other Income

81,070

-

624,518

14,836

    Interest Expense

(4,694)

(11,631)

(23,459)

(34,314)

  Total Other Income and Expenses

76,376

(11,410)

601,059

(17,916)








  Net Income (Loss)

$                 19,953

$             (175,805)

$              262,835

$         (1,077,822)








  Net Income (Loss) per Share

$                     0.00

$                   (0.00)

$                     0.01

$                   (0.03)








  Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Basic

40,692,286

40,692,286

40,692,286

40,692,286








  Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share

$            0.000453

$          (0.004320)

$            0.005961

$          (0.026487)








  Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Diluted

44,092,286

40,692,286

44,092,286

40,692,286








See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

