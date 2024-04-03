KONDOR AI APP SURPASSES 20K DOWNLOADS, DOUBLING Q1 PROJECTIONS

LONDON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kondor (AQSE: KNDR), one of the first vision-based Artificial intelligence (AI) I assistants built for mobile devices announces that it has surpassed 20k downloads of its Kondor AI application. Kondor AI is available on the App Store, with a Google Play beta coming soon to North America. With Kondor AI, users capture or upload photos, ask the AI image assistant a question and receive informative responses in an instant, all with a few simple taps.

Featuring a growing list of 120 built-in prompts, Kondor AI can inspire users by quickly analyzing photos from their phone to offer a variety of recommendations as well. Users can quickly find recipe suggestions from ingredients at hand, nutritional information for your meal, fashion tips based on a current outfit or possible resale value or help summarize a slide or book. Kondor AI can even create game ideas and rules based on everyday objects, identify and care for plants, help with the latest DIY project and much more.

During its recent beta launch, Kondor AI has experienced a rapid rate of downloads with thousands of new users joining each day.

"Kondor AI is built from the ground up for mobile devices and provides a layer of accessibility that anyone can easily understand and use for life's everyday questions," said Jonathan Bixby, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Kondor AI. "As artificial intelligence becomes more ingrained in our lives, we believe Kondor AI is uniquely positioned to assist users with their daily lifestyle and curiosities right through their phone."

Kondor AI Features:

Life Hacks for Everyday Encounters - With Kondor AI, users receive detailed chat responses by taking a picture of everyday objects. With more than 120 user prompts to inspire and show users what's possible, Kondor AI can help with everyday requests such as recipe suggestions, workout ideas, fashion tips, play visual games, design inspiration and more.

- With Kondor AI, users receive detailed chat responses by taking a picture of everyday objects. With more than 120 user prompts to inspire and show users what's possible, Kondor AI can help with everyday requests such as recipe suggestions, workout ideas, fashion tips, play visual games, design inspiration and more. Comprehensive Responses with a Tap of a Finger - Powered by advanced AI image-to-text LLM technology, Kondor AI allows users to take a picture, pick a prompt, and start chatting immediately after downloading the free to use app. Users can browse prompts by category, most popular, or newly added and pin their favorites to the home screen for easy access each time.

- Powered by advanced AI image-to-text LLM technology, Kondor AI allows users to take a picture, pick a prompt, and start chatting immediately after downloading the free to use app. Users can browse prompts by category, most popular, or newly added and pin their favorites to the home screen for easy access each time. Built from the Ground Up For Mobile Devices - Kondor AI is the most accessibility AI assistant built around mobile phone camera devices and comes preloaded with a library of community tested prompts that allow users to start interacting with the world in a whole new way.

Kondor AI is the most accessibility AI assistant built around mobile phone camera devices and comes preloaded with a library of community tested prompts that allow users to start interacting with the world in a whole new way. Level Up With Kondor Plus - Users can further enhance their experience with Kondor Plus, a paid subscription for $9.99 a month that features unlimited messages, even quicker responses through the fastest AI model and early access to beta features.

Kondor AI is led by co-founders Jonathan Bixby and Ewan Collinge. Bixby is the executive chairman and previously a major investor in Argo Blockchain (ARB) and Koho Financial. He also co-founded four companies on the London Stock Exchange (ARB, CBX, GILD, Streaks). Collinge is an entrepreneur and investor who has launched ventures in AI, SaaS, blockchain, consumer products and gaming. He founded Crowdform, a technology venture studio with offices in the UK, Brazil, Canada and Singapore, which has created digital products for over 75 startups as well as major companies such as Shell, Sony, and Red Bull.

For additional information on Kondor AI, please visit the official website and download Kondor AI today on the App Store.

ABOUT KONDOR AI

Kondor AI is one of the world's first vision-based AI assistants built for mobile devices, allowing users to upload any image and receive insightful and informative responses in an instant. Kondor AI is powered by cutting-edge vision AI technology and is designed to streamline everyday tasks, making them easier and more efficient.

More information on Kondor AI can be found at https://www.kondor.ai/

