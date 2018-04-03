KONE Acquires Heartland Elevator

"KONE welcomes the Heartland Elevator employees and looks forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service for our customers," said Larry Wash, executive vice president for KONE Americas. "The acquisition of Heartland both strengthens our market position in the greater Dallas metropolitan area, and increases our ability to offer innovative smart building solutions and KONE People Flow® expertise to an even larger customer base."

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

