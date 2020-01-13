KONE Announces Divya Mehta Leader Of Americas Legal

Mehta joined KONE in 2013, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel. Since joining KONE, she has worked in several roles of increasing responsibility and has established herself as a business leader with extensive legal experience. During her 15-year legal career, she has also previously worked at the law firms of Segal McCambridge and Anderson Rasor in Chicago. She also served as an Illinois Assistant Attorney General.

As head of KONE Americas' Legal team, Mehta will lead all aspects of the organization's legal endeavors. Mehta will be located at the KONE Americas headquarters in Lisle, Ill., as a direct report to Larry Wash, executive vice president for KONE Americas.

"Divya is joining our leadership team at an exciting time for the company," said Larry Wash executive vice president for KONE Americas. "We are thrilled to have Divya continue her career with us. She has been a trusted advisor and a key business partner since she joined KONE. I'm confident in her ability to lead the talented legal team and I am excited to be promoting Divya into this well-deserved role."

Mehta holds a Juris Doctorate in Law from the University of Minnesota Law School, and a bachelor's degree in General Engineering from the University of Illinois. She resides with her family in Naperville, Ill.

