KONE EcoMod™ Escalator Modernization at San Diego Convention Center Named Elevator World's Project of the Year

The award-winning project, completed in just two years, was the culmination of more than five years of close collaboration with facility leaders to develop a four-phase plan to modernize the equipment. The successful installation of eight KONE EcoMod escalators leveraged original trusses (frames), proving to be both a solid investment for the customer and far less disruptive than demolition would have been inside the facility. The final product delivers updated controls, safety features and code compliance, and touts modern aesthetics for this world-class facility which hosts marquee annual events like Comic-Con.

"We are thrilled this demonstration of KONE modernization project leadership was given such high accolades by Elevator World," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "We look forward to bringing smart building solutions like KONE EcoMod to even more projects and customers across the Americas in the years to come."

For more than a decade, Elevator World has recognized top projects through extensive judging and selection by a panel of experts on various categories including innovation, originality and creativity, challenges overcome, installation methods and techniques and the use of advanced technology.

For more information on the San Diego Convention Center modernization project, please visit kone.us/smart

