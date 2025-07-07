KONE Egypt Launches Cutting-Edge Training Center to Elevate Industry Standards and Drive Urban Transformation

CAIRO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has opened its first Training Center in Egypt - marking a key milestone in supporting Egypt Vision 2030 and the country's expanding urban infrastructure. The facility aims to build local capabilities, strengthen safety, and meet the rising need for skilled professionals as Egypt develops new cities and high-rise projects. It also supports KONE's Rise Strategy, focused on sustainable development, modernization, digitalization, and customer excellence.

KONE_Egypt_TC
Located in Cairo, the center offers hands-on, immersive training to technicians, engineers, and service professionals. It applies a modern, skill-based approach combining elevator mock-ups, virtual reality, safety simulations, and smart maintenance tools. KONE staff and partners are ready for connected, digital environments.

In addition to training, the facility functions as a multipurpose hub for remote connectivity, real-time monitoring, and spare parts support. It enables remote service operations, IoT integration, and data analytics, enhancing responsiveness through solutions like KONE 24/7 Connected Services, which provide predictive maintenance and real-time performance insights. The onsite parts hub also ensures faster service and improved uptime across Egypt's growing network.

"Our region is experiencing rapid vertical and digital growth. The Cairo Training Center is a strong step in preparing local talent to meet this transformation," said Loay Dajani, Managing Director of KONE Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa. "It reflects our commitment to raising industry standards and driving smarter urban mobility."

Ahmed Fathi, Managing Director of KONE Egypt, added: "With Egypt's infrastructure evolving and Vision 2030 in motion, this center enables us to deliver top-tier service while supporting modernization and future-ready buildings."

The center will support Egypt's rapid urban expansion, especially in fast-growing cities like the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein. At the same time, many elevators currently in operation across the country were installed decades ago, making modernization of aging equipment an urgent priority. The center will train over 500 professionals annually, including subcontractors, building a strong local talent pipeline.

This investment reflects KONE's global commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, ensuring every solution delivered in Egypt meets the highest international standards while enabling seamless, safe People Flow® and supporting long-term performance and reliability.

About KONE EGYPT
KONE was founded in 1910 in Finland and entered the Egyptian market in the early 1990s through local distributors, eventually establishing a direct presence in 1999 with the founding of KONE Egypt. Today, KONE Egypt is headquartered in Cairo, where it employs over 350 dedicated employees focused on providing high-quality elevator, escalator, and maintenance services. The company serves diverse clients across Egypt, from high-rise residential projects to large infrastructure developments.

