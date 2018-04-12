KONE Modernization Project in Cleveland Wins Elevator World's "Project of the Year" Award

The award-winning project, with its first phase completed in March 2016 and second phase completed in July 2016, features four escalator modernizations in the busy transit station. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority chose the KONE EcoMod™ solution was chosen for the project, as it delivered brand new escalator technology while retaining the original truss of the escalators. This allowed KONE to significantly upgrade the units, originally installed in the 1980's, so that they could safely and efficiently move an average of 30,000 daily commuters.

"This Project of the Year award is a wonderful testament to how our KONE EcoMod solution makes the escalator modernization process easier for building owners," said Larry Wash, executive vice president of KONE Americas. "This award is a great validation of our quality product, and this particular project is an example of how KONE provides a unique, tailored solution to meet customer needs."

Because of time and space constraints, access challenges and the need for the station to remain open, full replacement of these escalator units was not an option. Thanks to the flexibility of KONE EcoMod, KONE was able to upgrade the escalators to robust, transit-grade units while the station remained open and foot traffic fluctuated from day to day.

This is KONE's twelfth Project of the Year win since 2005 and the company's seventh consecutive nod for the KONE EcoMod solution.

For more than a decade, Elevator World has recognized projects that highlight innovative design, special applications, or unique problem-solving solutions in vertical, horizontal, or inclined transportation. In order to be selected as a winner, each project is reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry specialists and judged on innovation, originality and creativity, as well as installation methods and techniques.

For more information on KONE EcoMod solution, please visit KONE.us.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-modernization-project-in-cleveland-wins-elevator-worlds-project-of-the-year-award-300628542.html

SOURCE KONE

Related Links

https://www.kone.us

