KONE wins order for Chicago's Union Station Tower

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide KONE elevators and advanced Smart Building solutions for Union Station Tower at 320 South Canal in Chicago's West Loop.

Developed through a partnership between Riverside Investment & Development and Convexity Properties, the new tower is the future Chicago headquarters of BMO Harris Bank. Clark Construction, Chicago, is the general contractor; design is by Goettsch Partners, also of Chicago.

Located at Chicago's historic 1925 Union Station, the project offers unmatched access to mass transit, the Chicago business district and workplace amenities (including two levels of parking) all designed to enhance employee satisfaction.

The Class A office property is situated on a 2.2-acre, full-block site, with the majority of the site – about 1.5 acres – set aside as a public park. At the street level, the new tower's primary facades express v-shaped structural transfers that open up the ground floor. The park is planned as an integral part of the building and its entry sequence.

The stepped, three-tier building will be approximately 700 feet tall. Elevator installation is scheduled to get underway in the fourth quarter of 2020, with substantial project completion expected in early 2022.

"KONE is excited to provide smart and innovative building solutions for this unique project," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "KONE elevators deliver a superior customer experience, reliability and exceptional energy efficiency, all of which are essential features in visionary projects like this one. And selection of a full suite of KONE solutions signals exceptional confidence in our people and products."

KONE solutions at 320 South Canal include 29 KONE elevators. KONE Smart Building solutions – KONE Destination, KONE Access, KONE RemoteCall and KONE InfoScreens – complete the order and round out a top-tier customer experience.

Innovative KONE Smart Building solutions elevate the customer experience through increased security, comfort and convenience. KONE Destination incorporates desired destination floors and the number of waiting passengers to improve elevator convenience and efficiency. KONE Access is a scalable and flexible access control system that is seamlessly integrated with the elevator system and building doors. The KONE RemoteCall smart phone application allows select users to make personalized elevator calls quickly and conveniently from within the building. KONE InfoScreens are a convenient way to share multimedia and web-based content, as well as safety- and building-related information in elevator cars and elsewhere in buildings.

