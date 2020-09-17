KONE wins order for luxury condominium project in Ontario

Located near key community amenities including parks and schools, the development features modern design elements paired with traditional masonry craftsmanship, designer kitchens and imported vanities, as well as a proprietary smart home technology system, Distrikt AI, that is standard in all suites.

KONE solutions include six KONE MonoSpace® 500 elevators, each with KONE Elevator Call, an industry-leading touchless solution for calling elevators. KONE Elevator Call makes its Canadian debut in the Distrikt Trailside project. The cloud-based solution allows the user to call an elevator with a smartphone, without touching elevator buttons.

"KONE is excited to play a role in creating this exceptional community," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "Our smart building solutions – like KONE Elevator Call, which allows users to call an elevator with their mobile device from anywhere in the building – enhance convenience and safety. And through our unique partnership, Distrikt gains a way to differentiate itself in the market with KONE Elevator Call."

"Preliminary construction on phase one happened to coincide with the launch of sales for our second building, Trailside 2.0. By entering into this agreement with KONE, we're able to utilize industry leading technology to deliver a safer experience to all of our purchasers during a period when safety is at the top of everyone's mind. It's just one of the ways Distrikt is responding to current conditions," says Leonard Scomparin, Director of Construction for Distrikt Developments. "We're excited to be working with KONE to bring cutting edge technology to a city that is used to being at the forefront of innovation."

Construction of two 10-story condominiums with over 600,000 combined square feet is expected to begin in 2021. Distrikt Developments and Fiera Real Estate are the owners, with Distrikt also serving as developer. Design services were provided by Kirkor Architects and Planners, with construction management provided by Bluescape.

