Konecranes new after-hours service call center streamlines the customer experience

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crane manufacturer Konecranes understands that expedited crane service is essential to its customers, especially in a downtime situation where time is money. This is why the company has built its own call center, staffed with Konecranes personnel trained to facilitate the correct service response.

"In the past, after-hours and weekend service calls were taken by a third-party answering service who coordinated a call-back from the local service branch," says Brian Carpenter, director, office operations, AME. "Now, we have a Konecranes employee on the phone with the customer the entire time, resulting in a significantly faster response. Before, customers would have to explain their issue at least twice. Now they can get a Konecranes coordinator working on their situation with just one call."

Carpenter says that Konecranes is actively recruiting to expand its staff of administrators and coordinators-the people who connect the customer with Konecranes technicians at each local service branch.

"We're looking for people who are good communicators, good at customer service and good at picking up computer systems quickly. There are many different opportunities for someone with mechanical skillsets who is also proficient at managing multiple priorities and talking to people," Carpenter says. "If that sounds familiar, we may have a place for you."Konecranes service customers will continue to see the same trusted technicians that they already know responding to their emergency. But since the advent of the new Region Americas call center, they will likely be seeing them dispatched a little faster in the future.

