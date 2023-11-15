Konect.ai Announces Brand Evolution: Introducing ICOM AI

News provided by

ICOM AI

15 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Expansion in Enterprise Offerings Leads to Brand Revamp

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading automotive AI solution provider, Konect.ai is thrilled to announce its evolution to ICOM AI. The change is a nod to the company's broadened commitment to pushing the boundaries of intelligent communication and innovative commerce within the automotive ecosystem.

This brand transformation arises from the company's vision to expand its enterprise offerings and align more closely with the diverse and growing needs of automotive businesses. While the change will be reflected in the design of the company's website, portal, and app, loyal users and partners can remain confident that the platform's features will stay the same, retaining the hallmark quality and reliability.

The company's CEO Cole Kutschinski states, "This isn't just a name change. It's a reflection of our growth, our forward-thinking vision, and our unwavering commitment to the automotive industry. ICOM AI speaks to our renewed promise of delivering intelligent communication and operations management solutions for all automotive businesses."

Recognizing the significance of such a transition, the ICOM AI team assures its clientele, partners, and the greater public that feedback and open communication will be vital. A dedicated feedback portal and helpline will be available for all stakeholders to voice their thoughts, concerns, or suggestions during this transformative phase.

For visitors interested in finding out more about ICOM AI, formerly Konect.ai, please visit www.icom.ai

About ICOM AI (previously Konect.ai)

ICOM AI, formerly known as Konect.ai, is a forward-thinking SaaS provider, providing an AI-powered communication platform tailored for the automotive retail sector. Utilizing advanced natural language processing, ICOM AI significantly boosts contact rates with automotive customers via immediate lead responses, persistent follow-ups, and 24/7 appointment scheduling. Aimed at elevating the customer experience and aiding clients in meeting sales targets, ICOM AI features include adept inbound lead engagement, targeted outbound SMS campaigns, and reliable after-hours support, setting a new benchmark in automotive client interactions. For more information, visit www.icom.ai

Media Contact: 
Laurie Halter
Charisma! Communications
503-816-2474
[email protected]

SOURCE ICOM AI

