Koneksa Health Announces Addition to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koneksa Health, a private company that enables the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines using innovative solutions such as digital biomarkers and novel clinical endpoints, announced today that Dr. William A. Wood, MD, MPH has been appointed to the company's scientific advisory board.

Dr. Wood is an Associate Professor at the School of Medicine, UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as a clinician and research scientist in the Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma Program and the Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplantation Program. He is a hematologist and oncologist whose areas of scientific research include novel measurement strategies for physical function and performance status during and after cancer treatment, the development of new and improved digital biomarkers, and the use of emerging technologies to make a difference in cancer patients' lives. In addition to his academic appointment, Dr. Wood was also instrumental in assisting the American Society of Hematology, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, and others in work involving large registries to study outcomes in patients with hematologic conditions.

"I am proud to have Dr. Wood join our board of scientific advisors," said Koneksa CEO Chris Benko. "His groundbreaking work parallels our activity in using novel digital measurements to improve medicine, especially in oncology. We look forward to learning a great deal from him and appreciate the addition of his expert opinion to our slate of advisors."

The Koneksa scientific advisory board currently includes:

Gaurav Bhatia , Ph.D., TwoSigma Investments

, Ph.D., TwoSigma Investments Keith Gottesdiener , MD; CEO, Rhythm Therapeutics

, MD; CEO, Rhythm Therapeutics Sachin Jain , MD, MBA; CEO, CareMore Health System; Consulting Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine

, MD, MBA; CEO, CareMore Health System; Consulting Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine Bernard Rosof , MD, MACP; CEO of Quality in Healthcare Advisory Group; Professor, Department of Medicine, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine

About Koneksa Health

Koneksa Health is a private company that enables the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines with fewer patients. By unlocking the potential of real-world data from remote, wearable, and other digital technologies, Koneksa speeds up the time required to understand how a drug is working and helps to develop real-world evidence for how medicines can impact the daily lives of patients.

