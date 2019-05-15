Koneksa Health Opens UK Office to Support Growing Business

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koneksa Health, a private company that enables the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines using digital biomarkers and novel clinical endpoints, announced today the opening of its office in the United Kingdom. The international expansion of the company comes at a time of continuing growth for the organization, and enables an ever-greater focus on compliance with evolving global and EU digital health regulations.

"A significant number of our studies require close collaboration with teams in sites around the world, and opening this office gives us a local presence in Europe which will help us build on our established base in the U.S.," said Koneksa COO Vik Shah. "We will continue expanding our customer and support teams in the EU in the coming months."

Koneksa's UK office, Koneksa Health Limited, is located in London and is headed by Peter Kelly, Ph.D., Senior Scientist. Dr. Kelly brings advanced R&D expertise to Koneksa. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Kelly was head of research, and one of the founding members, of Intrasonics Limited of Cambridge, where he was responsible for the creation and implementation of the company's signal-processing algorithms.

"I'm excited to apply my technical skill set to healthcare and its complexities," said Dr. Kelly. "To be part of the vanguard bringing the field of digital signal processing to drug development is exciting. This established science, used in new ways, can help us bring potentially life-saving treatments to patients faster."

About Koneksa Health

Koneksa Health is a private company that enables the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines with fewer patients. By unlocking the potential of real-world data from remote, wearable, and other digital technologies, Koneksa speeds up the time required to understand how a drug is working and helps to develop real-world evidence for how medicines can impact the daily lives of patients.

Media contact:

Trevor Bratton

trevor@koneksahealth.com

SOURCE Koneksa Health