Konexial Honored as a FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Konexial, a leading transportation technology company revolutionizing TPaaS- transportation platform as a service, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in FreightWaves' prestigious FreightTech 100 list for the fifth year. This recognition underscores Konexial's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the freight industry through innovative technology solutions.

FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of real-time data and analytics for the global freight market, unveiled its highly anticipated FreightTech 100 list, highlighting the most groundbreaking companies in the freight technology sector. The announcement of this year's honorees sets the stage for the unveiling of the FreightTech 25 at the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, scheduled for November.

Being recognized as a FreightTech 100 company is a testament to Konexial's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of transportation and logistics. Our TPaaS ecosystem, My20 ELD, and LogiCam AI video solution continue to empower trucking companies and drivers with cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency, safety, and profitability.

Konexial's CEO, Ken Evans, expressed his gratitude for this prestigious recognition, saying, "We are honored to once again be named among the FreightTech 100 by FreightWaves. This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team in creating innovative solutions that empower the trucking industry. We are committed to pushing the envelope of what is possible and look forward to continued innovation in the years to come."

The FreightTech 100 selection process is rigorous and comprehensive, evaluating hundreds of companies across various sectors of the transportation and logistics industry. FreightWaves considers factors such as innovation, market impact, and customer adoption when making their selections, making this recognition a true testament to Konexial's contributions to the industry.

Konexial's commitment to innovation extends beyond its products and into its dedication to creating a sustainable future for the transportation industry. The company actively collaborates with industry partners, associations, and governmental bodies to shape the future of transportation through technology.

As the excitement builds for the forthcoming announcement of the FreightTech 25 at the F3: Future of Freight Festival, Konexial looks forward to celebrating the achievements of the entire freight technology industry. Konexial's inclusion in the FreightTech 100 list reinforces its reputation as a leading force for positive change within the freight industry and its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

