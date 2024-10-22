Konexial Partners with Lytx® to Revolutionize Fleet Management Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konexial, a leading provider of innovative Fleet Management Solutions, is proud to announce an agreement with Lytx® to offer the Surfsight® AI-powered dash camera network technology to the Konexial customer base. Lytx is the leading provider of machine vision (MV) and artificial intelligence (AI) powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for fleets and transportation companies. Lytx's camera solutions capture 3 billion miles of driving data each month, and around 364,000 risky driving events each day, which results in a driving database that has the depth and quality needed for unrivaled accuracy.

Konexial CEO, Ken Evans says, "Our collaboration with Lytx marks a significant milestone for Konexial and our ability to monitor safety around the vehicle with multiple weatherproof lenses. By integrating Lytx's advanced video hardware into our Konexial geo-intelligence platform, we set a new industry standard for safety and operational excellence. The continued expansion of strategic partnerships continues to fuel significant success for the enterprise level customer base and lead to significant growth in Konexial's fourth quarter."

Powered by Lytx, the Surfsight intelligent dash cam seamlessly integrates with Konexial's acclaimed telematics platform as a service, delivering a comprehensive solution for fleets and transportation companies alike. This system enhances in-cab driver safety and security through advanced MV+AI technology, sensors, and live* video streaming. The Surfsight hardware goes beyond a typical dash cam by offering distracted driving detection, audio-visual alerts, and the capability to connect auxiliary cameras providing a 360-degree view of the vehicle.

"Lytx® is proud to be a part of Konexial's innovative all-in-one telematics and asset management platform," said Adam McCarty, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances at Lytx. "The opportunity to provide Konexial's customers with our advanced AI-powered Lytx Surfsight™ dash cams and auxiliary cameras as part of an integrated solution is exciting, allowing fleets to access a comprehensive set of superior technologies in a way that's smart, simple, and seamless."

Andy Dishner, Konexial COO, states, "This collaboration with Lytx has enhanced our operational capabilities, enabling us to provide seamless access to Konexial LogiCam AI cameras and other innovative technologies directly to our customers." Koneixal's LogiCam AI cameras are now available for purchase directly from Konexial. Access to advanced video telematics solutions has never been more convenient for our customers.

Konexial is known for simplifying complex technology to solve real enterprise challenges in a single platform solution for visibility across large fleets. The company's creative approach to continuous improvement empowers customers to reimagine their future, leveraging technology as a true asset to daily operations. For more information about Konexial solutions, please visit www.konexial.com .

