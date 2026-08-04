Kong Announces Conference Agenda for API + AI Summit 2026

Taking place in Los Angeles on September 30-October 1, the conference will feature speakers from LinkedIn, The Vanguard Group, Southwest Airlines, and Spotify

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, has announced the agenda for its ninth annual API + AI Summit on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the InterContinental in Los Angeles. The conference brings together the top engineers, architects, and technology leaders building today's AI innovations. The agenda features speakers from global brands including LinkedIn, The Vanguard Group, Southwest Airlines, and Spotify.

The theme of this year's conference, "Where APIs and AI Meet in Production", will be explored through discussions, technical sessions and hands-on labs focused on providing attendees with practical guidance for securely deploying AI in production, managing AI and API traffic across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and building resilient, governed AI applications at scale.

The full list of sessions can be found here.

"Where APIs and AI Meet in Production isn't just this year's theme, it's the reality organizations are facing today," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and Co-Founder, Kong." The conversation has shifted from what's possible with AI to how to deploy it securely, govern it effectively, and connect it to the systems that run the business. At this year's API + AI Summit, we're bringing together the leaders shaping the next generation of AI to share what's working, what's changing, and what's coming next."

Tracks for this year's conference include:

AI Governance: for leaders governing LLM access, security, and compliance.

for leaders governing LLM access, security, and compliance. APIs for the AI Era: for teams rebuilding their API foundation for AI workloads.

for teams rebuilding their API foundation for AI workloads. Agentic Architecture Best Practices : for streaming and data teams building reactive agents.

: for streaming and data teams building reactive agents. Token Cost Management : for teams managing AI costs and monetization.

: for teams managing AI costs and monetization. Context Engineering : for engineers connecting agents to production systems.

: for engineers connecting agents to production systems. Agent Stack Labs: five hands-on labs for engineers who want to build.

Sponsors of the event include Amazon Web Services, EPAM, Noma Security, Akamai, Google Cloud, Harness and Zelar.

Learn more about Kong's API + AI Summit 2026 and register for the event here.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

SOURCE Kong Inc.