Kong Insomnia Surpasses 1 Million Users, Becoming the Fastest Growing Platform for Building, Testing and Debugging APIs

Insomnia 10 Introduces Semantic GenAI Infrastructure for Developers, Unlimited Collection Runs, and Secure Enterprise Collaboration to Further Elevate the Developer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc ., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced the release of Kong Insomnia 10, the latest version of its rapidly growing API development solution. Unveiled at API Summit 2024 , Insomnia 10 introduces groundbreaking features that not only enhance developer productivity but also help ensure the highest levels of API quality, security and governance. With over 1 million users, Insomnia continues to establish itself as the go-to tool for building, testing and debugging APIs.

"Insomnia 10 is a major milestone in our mission to empower developers with what we believe is the most efficient, secure, and cost-effective API development tool on the market," said Marco Palladino, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kong Inc. "With the introduction of GenAI acceleration capabilities, unlimited collection runs and advanced collaboration features, Insomnia 10 sets a new standard for API tools, offering everything developers need out-of-the-box."

Elevate Developer Productivity & Experience

Insomnia 10 is designed to streamline the development process, making it easier and faster for developers to build and test APIs. The new Collection Runner feature allows developers to run an unlimited number of collection runs, schedule the order of execution for requests and manage multiple requests simultaneously. This ensures that collections are always running smoothly, helping developers quickly identify and resolve any issues.

Moreover, introduction of the AI Runner in Insomnia 10 brings GenAI development into the hands of millions of developers. This feature allows developers to write code once and access multi-LLM support with just one click, while accelerating performance by up to 20x thanks to its semantic caching capabilities. The AI Runner also provides ready-to-use guardrails for securing your GenAI traffic. This includes security for content moderation, prompt jailbreaking, prompt injection and more. Powered by Kong's reliable AI Gateway, the AI Runner simplifies the process of integrating with various large language models (LLMs), providing developers with semantic caching, security guardrails, AI traffic analytics and seamless integration with GenAI.

Ensure API Quality & Consumption

Quality and reliability are critical for API development, and Insomnia 10 takes this to the next level. The Collection Runner not only validates the accuracy of requests and responses but also supports custom CSV or JSON data in pre-request and after-response scripts. This helps ensure that APIs remain reliable and available over time, giving developers the confidence that their APIs will continuously perform at the highest level.

Additionally, the new Test Results capability allows developers to run individual tests and generate granular outcomes, ensuring no detail is overlooked. By combining these features with the AI Runner's multi-LLM support, developers can build more robust and consumable APIs, backed by the extensive capabilities of the Kong AI Gateway.

Prioritize API Security & Governance

Insomnia 10 introduces Invite Control, a new enterprise feature that enhances collaboration governance. This capability allows enterprise admins to control which email domains can be invited to collaborate on projects, helping ensure that API assets are secure and only accessible by authorized individuals. By preventing unauthorized invitations and securing project access, Insomnia 10 helps organizations maintain high standards of API security and governance.

Developers in search of an easy-to-use alternative to their current API builder that delivers strong business value will find everything they need in Insomnia 10, including:

Enhanced Developer Productivity: Insomnia 10's Collection Runner and AI Runner features significantly boost developer productivity, allowing for faster and more efficient API and GenAI development.

Insomnia 10's Collection Runner and AI Runner features significantly boost developer productivity, allowing for faster and more efficient API and GenAI development. Improved API Quality: With comprehensive testing and validation features, Insomnia 10 helps ensure that APIs remain reliable and perform at their best over time.

With comprehensive testing and validation features, Insomnia 10 helps ensure that APIs remain reliable and perform at their best over time. Robust Security & Governance: Invite Control and other enterprise features offer advanced security measures, safeguarding API assets and aiding compliance with organizational policies.

Invite Control and other enterprise features offer advanced security measures, safeguarding API assets and aiding compliance with organizational policies. Cost-Effective Solution: Insomnia 10 continues to be one of the most cost-effective API tools on the market, offering unlimited collection runs and powerful GenAI capabilities at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions.

For more information, or to download Insomnia 10, please visit https://insomnia.rest/ . To learn more about how Kong helps organizations securely build, run and govern AI-driven applications, check out Kong Konnect , the API platform for AI. With a focus on performance, security, governance and cost efficiency, Konnect enables businesses to innovate faster by efficiently managing and scaling their API infrastructure.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first" and securely accelerate AI adoption. Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

