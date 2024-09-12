Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways Now Available on Microsoft Azure and AWS with Enhanced Global Coverage

One-Click Deployment and Multi-Cloud Flexibility Offer Faster Time to Value, Improved Security, and High Availability Across 24 Global Regions for APIs and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc ., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced the global expansion of its Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways. Now available on Microsoft Azure, along with newly expanded regional support on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this service enables organizations to deploy fully featured Kong Gateways with ease, enhancing scalability, security, and performance across 24 global regions.

Building and managing global API infrastructure has traditionally been a complex and resource-intensive process, requiring significant investments in hardware, software, and ongoing maintenance. With Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways, businesses can overcome these challenges. Kong streamlines the deployment process, managing both the data and control planes, and ensuring seamless gateway upgrades with minimal complexity and no downtime. Kong's Dedicated Cloud Gateways offering can also be used to provision enterprise multi-LLM infrastructure thanks to its support for Kong's AI Gateway , making it an ideal solution for both API, as well as AI traffic.

"By expanding our Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways to Azure and increasing our regional presence on AWS, our market leading API gateway is available as a managed enterprise offering wherever and however infrastructure teams want to deploy it. This enables Kong to provide unmatched flexibility, scalability and ease-of-deployment to our customers across every region in the world while ensuring the lowest latency and maximum performance for all API and AI traffic," said Marco Palladino, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Kong Inc. "Our goal is to empower enterprises to innovate faster by reducing the complexity of managing global API infrastructure."

Key benefits of Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways include:

Fastest Time to Value: Deploy fully managed Kong API gateway infrastructure on Azure and AWS with just a few clicks. Kong manages the operation of both data and control planes, significantly reducing complexity and operational overhead.





Deploy fully managed Kong API gateway infrastructure on Azure and AWS with just a few clicks. Kong manages the operation of both data and control planes, significantly reducing complexity and operational overhead. Operational Flexibility with Multi-Cloud Support: Businesses can now deploy gateways across 24 regions, with new availability on Azure and expanded coverage on AWS, allowing them to leverage the infrastructure closest to their operations. Features like Autopilot for automatic scaling and Custom Mode for instance fine-tuning optimize high availability and performance according to specific business needs.





Businesses can now deploy gateways across 24 regions, with new availability on Azure and expanded coverage on AWS, allowing them to leverage the infrastructure closest to their operations. Features like Autopilot for automatic scaling and Custom Mode for instance fine-tuning optimize high availability and performance according to specific business needs. Enhanced Security and Performance: Running on dedicated single-tenant cloud infrastructure, Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways provide robust security with private networking options on both Azure and AWS. This dedicated environment helps ensure high availability and minimizes risks associated with managing global API gateway infrastructure while reducing the burden on site reliability engineering (SRE) teams.





Running on dedicated single-tenant cloud infrastructure, Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways provide robust security with private networking options on both Azure and AWS. This dedicated environment helps ensure high availability and minimizes risks associated with managing global API gateway infrastructure while reducing the burden on site reliability engineering (SRE) teams. Accelerating both API and AI adoption: With native support for both API management infrastructure, as well as multi-LLM traffic via Kong's AI Gateway, Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways provides one of the fastest rollouts of modern enterprise API and AI infrastructure available today, enabling both current and future digital use-cases.

Click here for full information about Kong Konnect, the API platform for AI, which is designed to help organizations securely build, run, and govern AI-driven applications. With a focus on performance, security, governance and cost efficiency, the platform enables businesses to innovate faster by efficiently managing and scaling their API infrastructure. For more on Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways, please visit: https://konghq.com/products/kong-konnect/features/dedicated-cloud-gateways

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first" and securely accelerate AI adoption. Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely, and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

