Kong Releases Insomnia 12 to Accelerate API and MCP Development with AI-Powered Testing and Collaboration

The latest version of Insomnia enables users to build, test, and deploy faster with native MCP clients, AI mock servers, and AI-powered commit suggestions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of cloud API and AI technologies, announced today the general availability of Insomnia 12, the open source API development platform that unifies designing, mocking, debugging, and testing APIs. The new release focuses on making Insomnia smarter, faster, and more accessible for developers building APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers with native MCP clients, AI mock servers, and AI-powered commit suggestions.

As agentic AI adoption grows, developers building MCP servers face challenges similar to those that API developers solved years ago: how to validate and test what they are building quickly and reliably without complex setups. The latest version of Insomnia addresses these challenges by extending the platform's familiar test-iterate-debug workflow to AI-native development, while introducing AI-driven features that reduce manual overhead and speed up development.

"With MCP emerging as the new standard for how AI agents communicate, developers need a reliable way to test, debug, and govern this new protocol. Insomnia 12 addresses this need by extending the same developer-friendly workflows we've built for APIs to the AI-native world," said Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder, Kong Inc. "We're empowering organizations to accelerate agentic AI infrastructure development with built-in confidence, collaboration, and scalability."

Key capabilities in Insomnia 12 include:

Native MCP Clients: Test and debug MCP servers with the same familiar test-iterate-debug workflow used for APIs. Connect directly to servers, manually invoke any tool, prompt or resource with custom parameters, and inspect protocol-level and authentication messages and responses, bringing collaboration and confidence to AI-native development.

Test and debug MCP servers with the same familiar test-iterate-debug workflow used for APIs. Connect directly to servers, manually invoke any tool, prompt or resource with custom parameters, and inspect protocol-level and authentication messages and responses, bringing collaboration and confidence to AI-native development. AI Mock Generation: Instantly create fully functional mock servers by describing your needs in natural language, providing a URL, JSON sample, or OpenAPI spec. Turn hours of manual setup into seconds and enable faster, more efficient testing for APIs and MCP servers, transforming mock servers from a nice-to-have into an essential part of a developer's workflow.

Instantly create fully functional mock servers by describing your needs in natural language, providing a URL, JSON sample, or OpenAPI spec. Turn hours of manual setup into seconds and enable faster, more efficient testing for APIs and MCP servers, transforming mock servers from a nice-to-have into an essential part of a developer's workflow. AI-Powered Commits: Automatically generate clear, descriptive commit messages and logical file groupings by analyzing your diffs and history, helping teams maintain a clean Git history, streamline collaboration, and stay focused on building.

Automatically generate clear, descriptive commit messages and logical file groupings by analyzing your diffs and history, helping teams maintain a clean Git history, streamline collaboration, and stay focused on building. Stronger AI Compliance: Choose between cloud-based providers or a local large language model (LLM), giving teams full control over where their code and data reside while balancing performance and privacy needs.

Choose between cloud-based providers or a local large language model (LLM), giving teams full control over where their code and data reside while balancing performance and privacy needs. Seamless Team Collaboration: Insomnia 12 makes it easier than ever for teams to collaborate on API and MCP development. Git Sync provides seamless version control and cross-machine collaboration, while enterprise users can instantly trial advanced security, governance, and compliance features such as SCIM, SSO, and RBAC.

Insomnia 12 is now generally available, for more information about Insomnia, visit: https://konghq.com/products/kong-insomnia

