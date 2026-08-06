Kong Wins 2026 API Award for Best in API Infrastructure

Kong Konnect recognized for helping enterprises securely manage APIs, AI models, and agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced that Kong Konnect, the unified API and AI platform, has been named a winner of a 2026 API Award in the Best in API Infrastructure category. The 11th annual API Awards recognize the technologies, products, and teams advancing innovation across today's rapidly evolving API landscape.

The award recognizes Kong Konnect's ability to help organizations manage the growing complexity of enterprise AI. As agents increasingly interact with APIs, models, and enterprise systems, Kong Konnect provides a unified platform for securing, governing, observing, and managing API and AI traffic while maintaining consistent controls across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"This recognition validates a core belief at Kong: enterprises shouldn't abandon the disciplines that made APIs the backbone of digital business – they should extend them for the AI era," said Reza Shafii, Senior Vice President of Product at Kong. "Kong Konnect provides the connectivity layer for APIs, models, and agents, giving organizations the security, governance, and visibility they need to move AI from experimentation into production with confidence."

"APIs have evolved from integration tools into the core infrastructure powering AI-native applications, autonomous agents, and intelligent digital experiences," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the API Awards. "The 2026 API Award winners are helping define what's next for the API ecosystem, and Kong Konnect's recognition reflects its meaningful contribution to the industry's continued innovation and growth."

Recipients were selected by the independent DevNetwork API Advisory Board based on technical innovation, industry impact, adoption within the API community, and overall contribution to advancing API technologies and best practices.

You can find Kong at booth #201 at API World 2026 September 1-3, and don't miss your chance to attend API + AI Summit in Los Angeles September 30-October 1. You can register here.

Learn more about Kong Konnect here.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

SOURCE Kong Inc.