Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS selects IFS Cloud to streamline operations and strengthen asset reliability

IFS

08 Jan, 2024, 04:13 ET

IFS Cloud's ERP, MRO solution to enable Kongsberg company to increase automation driving efficiency and build long-term asset resilience and reliability.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS (KAMS), a leading supplier of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services within the aviation industry for both military and civil organizations has selected IFS Cloud to streamline operational efficiency and build long-term asset resilience.

The use of IFS Cloud will enable KAMS to improve turnaround time (TAT) and reduce costs, helping to facilitate business expansion and new customer acquisition.

The comprehensive functionality of IFS Cloud will also help KAMS optimize processes for enhanced productivity, allowing it to improve resource allocation, sourcing, planning, maintenance execution, and financial reporting. Additionally, the implementation will enable the defense supplier to automate its order-to-cash process, encompassing customer quoting, planning, maintenance execution and invoicing, and thereby removing operational silos and manual labor.

Andre Jægtvik, Acting President at KAMS, said "We look forward to partner with IFS utilizing their technology in the years to come. Our industry is rapidly changing with the introduction of new technology, and we must change with it."

KAMS is set to deploy a comprehensive suite of IFS Cloud modules including functionality for maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), supply chain, projects, procurement, finance, CRM, and health safety and environment (HSE).

Once fully deployed, IFS Cloud will cater to the needs of 500 users at four sites across Norway. IFS alliance partner, CGI, will help deliver the implementation.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director Nordics, IFS, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with KAMS. They are not only key suppliers to the Norwegian Air Force, but they are also playing a vital role in growing NATO's production defense capacity. At a time when the wider aerospace and defense market is undergoing rapid growth, IFS Cloud will be helping KAMS to produce more flight hours with effective operations at a reduced cost, which will in turn increase the Air Force's availability for NATO." 

About Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) has played a significant role in the Norwegian aviation industry since 1916. KAMS was established as a part of the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) at Kjeller, and was transformed into a state enterprise, 100% owned by the Ministry of Defence, in 2011. In 2019, Kongsberg (majority owner) and Patria acquired the company to make it a world class MRO provider.

KAMS has extensive capabilities in the areas of repair, overhaul and modifications and testing of components for military aircraft and helicopters. It also specialises in recycling of spare parts.

In 2019, NDLO and KAMS entered into a strategic partnership to develop the maintenance scope of military aircraft and helicopters.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

