Kongsberg Geospatial Appoints Jason Blore as Vice President of Engineering

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial announced today that Jason Blore has been appointed the new Vice-President of Engineering and Technology of the company. An accomplished leader, Jason has succeeded Gilles Bessens and assumed responsibilities on June 20th, 2022.

Well-versed in multiple industries and familiar with the Kongsberg Geospatial scope of work and culture, Jason has spent the last 3 years as Director, then Vice President of Engineering for Pleora Technologies, a company focused on Simplifying AI and Machine Vision. "I spent most of the early part of my career with Kongsberg," said Jason Blore, "and I'm very excited to return and help an amazing team hit some new heights. We're doing some very exciting things".

His responsibilities ranged from Engineering, Program Management and Operations to Quality, Product Management. "It is a pleasure to be able to bring back a former employee who left to pursue management opportunities, and successfully rose to the level of Vice President of Engineering. Jason's history with Kongsberg Geospatial combined with the leadership experience he has gained since his departure and his enthusiasm for the direction of the company make him an ideal addition to our Executive Team as we prepare to take the organization to new heights!", said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial.

Jason has a Bachelor's degree in Computing Science from Alberta University and a Management Consulting Certification from McGill Executive Institute in Montreal.

About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company's products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

