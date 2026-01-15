KongXLM™ Launches Multi Model Orchestration Engine with Thought Modes and Unified AI Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KongXLM™ today announced the launch of its multi model orchestration engine, a Layer 2 AI control platform that allows users to receive up to 8 coordinated responses from a single prompt while intelligently routing requests across the world's leading AI models.

AI Interfaces, Inc.

KongXLM™ eliminates the need for users or enterprises to subscribe to multiple large model providers individually. With one KongXLM™ subscription, users gain access to a broad range of language, reasoning, image, and code models through a single interface, dramatically reducing cost, complexity, and operational friction. Every LMM has been trained on different data. Ask them all the same question, you get a different answer from each.

At the core of the platform is a proprietary orchestration framework with Thought Modes that allow users to control how AI reasons. These modes include collaborative council style reasoning, smartest answer synthesis, speed optimized execution, cost optimized routing, and expert focused analysis. Rather than relying on a single model, KongXLM™ coordinates multiple models simultaneously and synthesizes their outputs into higher confidence results.

KongXLM™ dynamically evaluates intent, output type, performance requirements, and cost constraints in real time. Each prompt can generate multiple independent model responses, up to eight per request, which are then validated, ranked, or synthesized depending on the selected mode. This approach reduces hallucinations and improves accuracy.

"The market does not need more isolated AI models. It needs a system that knows how to use them together," said Rob Shambro, Founder of KongXLM™. "KongXLM™ sits above the models. One prompt can trigger multiple intelligences working in parallel, and one subscription gives you access to all of them. This is better for users, better for enterprises, and better for the model providers themselves. Kong was created to save time and money for my personal use. I always had a subscription to every LMM and had every one of them open in my browser. I would paste my prompt into each of them, comparing their responses. When creating an image, this was the easiest to justify. I could have 8-20 different images to pick from in an instant."

Unlike single model platforms, KongXLM™ also benefits AI model providers by delivering incremental traffic and usage from users who may never have discovered or subscribed to those models directly. By acting as a neutral orchestration layer, Kong expands distribution for model developers while preserving user choice and flexibility.

About KongXLM™

KongXLM™ is a Layer 2 AI orchestration platform that unifies access to leading AI models through intelligent routing, multi response synthesis, and user-controlled reasoning modes. By separating orchestration from model ownership, KongXLM™ enables faster innovation, lower costs, and more reliable AI outcomes. The MVP is complete, pre-seed closed, seed round open and expected to launch February 2026.

