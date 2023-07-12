Koni Ameri Tech Services Inc Unveils New Version of Its Cloud-Based Healthcare Claims Adjudication and Population Health System

HAMILTON, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koni Ameri Tech Services announces the release of a new cloud-hosted version of its MAIEDEN product. MAIEDEN is a leading software used for healthcare claims adjudication and population health management by Independent Physician Associations and Third-Party Administrators. With an impressive track record, highlighted by the success of its use at Higher Ground IPA and other clients, MAI™EDEN is poised to revolutionize the data collection, aggregation, and quality reporting needs of its clients.

As the healthcare industry evolves, the need for precise and efficient claims adjudication becomes paramount. MAIEDEN stands ready to meet this demand by offering advanced technology and a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to delivering expedient and accurate claims adjudication services for healthcare insurers and third-party administrators.

At MAIEDEN, we understand the challenges faced by organizations in the claims adjudication arena. Our comprehensive range of services includes claims review, medical necessity determination, coding validation, and much more. Through our innovative technology and streamlined processes, we empower our clients to curtail fraud, minimize errors, optimize efficiency, and achieve substantial time and cost savings.

In addition to our cutting-edge suite of services, we pride ourselves on providing personalized support and guidance to ensure the swift and accurate adjudication of claims. Our mission is to offer a complete turnkey solution for all your claims adjudication needs, providing you with peace of mind and seamless experience.

Recognizing the importance of technical support in maintaining operational excellence, MAIEDEN guarantees that most of our partners and clients will benefit from close collaboration with our support staff. Any technical glitches related to our software or hardware systems will be promptly addressed, allowing for smooth and uninterrupted operations.

"We firmly believe that our adjudication services have the potential to transform the way organizations handle claims," said Steve Popple, Vice President at Koni Ameri Tech Services, Inc. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to demonstrate how our expertise can drive your success and propel the industry forward."

To gain a comprehensive understanding of our offerings, we invite you to visit our website at maieden.com.

About Koni Ameri Tech Services, Inc:

Koni Ameri Tech Services, Inc. specializes in products dedicated to improving healthcare processes for insurance, physicians, Independent Physician Associations, and Accountable Care Organizations. With a proven track record and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we empower our clients to improve process efficiencies. Our advanced technology, streamlined processes, and personalized support make us the preferred choice in the industry.

